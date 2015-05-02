Scottish League One
Brechin City 1-3 Stranraer

Willie Gibson scores a penalty for Stranraer against Brechin City
Willie Gibson scored twice from the spot for Stranraer

Stranraer finished as runners-up to Greenock Morton in Scottish League One after beating Brechin City

The visitors started the day third and moved ahead when Stephen Stirling struck.

Ryan Ferguson levelled for Brechin but Willie Gibson won and converted a penalty for Stranraer's second

Darren McCormack's handball meant a second booking and dismissal as well as a second penalty for the visitors, and Gibson duly completed the scoring.

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 1O'Neil
  • 2McNeil
  • 4McCormackBooked at 74mins
  • 3McLean
  • 5JacksonBooked at 27mins
  • 6Fusco
  • 8Molloy
  • 7Ferguson
  • 10TappingSubstituted forBarrat 71'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 11MassonSubstituted forTroutenat 71'minutes
  • 9Thomson

Substitutes

  • 12Trouten
  • 14Barr
  • 15Durojaiye
  • 16Hamilton
  • 17McLauchlan
  • 18Tough
  • 21Smith

Stranraer

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Pettigrew
  • 4Rumsby
  • 5Robertson
  • 3Russell
  • 7Winter
  • 6Bell
  • 8StirlingBooked at 36minsSubstituted forLongridgeat 83'minutes
  • 11Gibson
  • 9Stoney
  • 10LongworthSubstituted forMcShaneat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McKeown
  • 14Longridge
  • 15Malcolm
  • 16McShane
  • 18Tobin
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
538

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Brechin City 1, Stranraer 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brechin City 1, Stranraer 3.

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Sean Winter (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Jackson Longridge replaces Stephen Stirling.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Craig Pettigrew.

Goal!

Goal! Brechin City 1, Stranraer 3. William Gibson (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Darren McCormack (Brechin City) is shown the red card for hand ball.

Penalty conceded by Darren McCormack (Brechin City) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Alan Trouten replaces Jamie Masson.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Bobby Barr replaces Callum Tapping.

Attempt missed. Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Jon McShane (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Sean Winter (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Winter (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Sean Winter (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Daniel Stoney (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Bell (Stranraer).

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Jon McShane replaces Jamie Longworth.

Attempt missed. Scott Rumsby (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Masson (Brechin City).

Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Callum Tapping (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

