Brechin City 1-3 Stranraer

From the section

Willie Gibson scored twice from the spot for Stranraer

Stranraer finished as runners-up to Greenock Morton in Scottish League One after beating Brechin City

The visitors started the day third and moved ahead when Stephen Stirling struck.

Ryan Ferguson levelled for Brechin but Willie Gibson won and converted a penalty for Stranraer's second

Darren McCormack's handball meant a second booking and dismissal as well as a second penalty for the visitors, and Gibson duly completed the scoring.