Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Hertha Berlin
-
- From the section European Football
Bayern Munich are on the brink of winning the Bundesliga after Bastian Schweinsteiger's goal gave them a hard-fought victory over Hertha Berlin.
Bayern are 15 points clear and will secure the title on Sunday if Wolfsburg fail to beat Borussia Monchengladbach.
Midfielder Schweinsteiger provided the game's decisive moment 10 minutes from time with an emphatic finish.
Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side are also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and Champions League.
Bayern failed to hit the heights of their 6-1 demolition of Porto in the European Cup quarter-finals during the week against Hertha.
The visitors, who were on a seven-match unbeaten run, almost took the lead after the break when Nico Schulz found himself through on goal only for Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to save superbly.
Robert Lewandowski's header then brought a fine stop out of Hertha goalkeeper Sascha Burchert - who made his first Bundesliga start in five years.
But Bayern secured the points when Mitchell Weiser's low cross picked out Schweinsteiger inside the box and he clinically dispatched it past Burchert.
Elsewhere, a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty and a goal from Shinji Kagawa gave Borussia Dortmund a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga struck twice as Hamburg boosted their survival hopes with a 3-2 win over Augsburg.
A brace from Nils Petersen saw Freiburg earn a point against fellow strugglers Stuttgart as they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2.
Meanwhile, Hoffenheim won 2-1 at Hannover while Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 1-1 draw at Cologne.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 20Rode
- 17Boateng
- 4Dante
- 30Weiser
- 21Lahm
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 16GaudinoSubstituted forKurtat 45'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 67'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 19GötzeSubstituted forPizarroat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Alonso
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 8Javi Martínez
- 14Pizarro
- 18Bernat
- 23Reina
- 24Kurt
Hertha Berlin
- 30Burchert
- 2Pekarík
- 15Langkamp
- 25Brooks
- 21Plattenhardt
- 3Skjelbred
- 28Lustenberger
- 24Haraguchi
- 14StockerSubstituted forHegelerat 73'minutes
- 26SchulzSubstituted forWagnerat 83'minutes
- 11KalouBooked at 62minsSubstituted forNdjengat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Heitinga
- 8Ndjeng
- 12Furtado de Araújo
- 13Hegeler
- 18Niemeyer
- 33Wagner
- 35Gersbeck
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jerome Boateng.
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jens Hegeler (Hertha Berlin).
Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sebastian Langkamp (Hertha Berlin).
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Jens Hegeler tries a through ball, but Genki Haraguchi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Sandro Wagner replaces Nico Schulz.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 1, Hertha Berlin 0. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Mitchell Weiser.
Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jerome Boateng.
Attempt saved. Marcel Ndjeng (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Pekarík.
Attempt missed. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sascha Burchert.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Per Skjelbred.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Claudio Pizarro replaces Mario Götze.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by John Anthony Brooks.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Jens Hegeler replaces Valentin Stocker.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (FC Bayern München).
Marcel Ndjeng (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sebastian Rode.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Marcel Ndjeng replaces Salomon Kalou.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jerome Boateng.
Attempt missed. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sascha Burchert.
Booking
Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Sinan Kurt (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Foul by Sinan Kurt (FC Bayern München).
Nico Schulz (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Attempt saved. Nico Schulz (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Genki Haraguchi with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Valentin Stocker (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Per Skjelbred.