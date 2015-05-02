Blackburn Rovers 3-2 Ipswich Town

Craig Conway and Jordan Rhodes were thorns in the side of the Ipswich defence

Ipswich Town clung on to a Championship play-off place despite sliding to defeat by a Jordan Rhodes-inspired Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Goal difference proved enough, with Derby losing, and set up a play-off semi-final with local rivals Norwich.

Rhodes showed no mercy for his old club heading in a free-kick, after Daryl Murphy volleyed Ipswich ahead.

Craig Conway smashed home and Rudy Gestede poked in after a mix-up for Rovers before Murphy's late spot-kick.

Manager Mick McCarthy had taken all of his former clubs to the play-offs, and can now add Ipswich to that list.

While victory was academic for Blackburn, it did ensure a happy end to David Dunn's long association with the club, and he received a standing ovation on his 387th and final appearance.

The visitors, roared on by around 2,000 away supporters, made a bright start with Freddie Sears and Murphy combining to trouble the Rovers defence.

Opening goal joy for Murphy Daryl Murphy's opener was the 11th time he had scored the first goal in a game this season.

Murphy's sharp strike was reward for that early pressure, and Sears' shot glanced the crossbar, but the setback only prompted a home side response that turned the game on its head.

Tyrone Mings blocked a shot from Lee Williamson as Gary Bowyer's side found confidence, and then levelled when Rhodes, sold by Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in July 2009, shrugged off Tommy Smith to head in Conway's free-kick.

Rovers set nerves jangling when Tommy Spurr's throw was flicked by Gestede into the onrushing Conway, who coolly found the far corner.

Stephen Hunt wasted a chance early after the break when Sears' run put Ipswich into a good position, and Rhodes was denied at the other end by Polish keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The deficit grew when Gestede capitalised on a defensive mess on the back of another Conway cross, but news of Derby's plight tempered the disappointment.

Josh King's crossbar-rattling drive almost capped a fine afternoon for Rovers, but Teddy Bishop's run into the box was ended by Spurr, and Murphy thumped home the spot-kick to ensure the Tractor Boys maintained their play-off spot.

Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "I think it's frustrating that you've seen a performance that we've produced against a team that's finished in the play-offs and we're not there ourselves.

"I think there were instances throughout the season that we look back on and could have done better.

"That said, when we first took over we made a conscious effort to bring young hungry players in and one thing they were probably lacking was experience and the only way you get that is by playing them."

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy: "We had to remind ourselves in the dressing room we're in the play-offs, and deservedly so because with 78 points we deserve it over the season.

"It's inspirational, I think, the thought of going into the play-offs. I don't think anybody gave us a chance at the start of the season.

"I think everybody's seeing what we're made of. We weren't great today but kept going and could have got back in it. I'd like to have done it on our own merits but the play-offs is something to relish and look forward to."