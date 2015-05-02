Match ends, Morecambe 3, Southend United 1.
Morecambe 3-1 Southend United
Southend missed out on automatic promotion after losing at Morecambe on the final day and seeing nearest rivals Bury win at Tranmere.
Jack Redshaw fired the hosts ahead from six yards but Jack Payne levelled from inside the box soon after.
Aaron Wildig then put Morecambe back in front when his shot from inside the area trickled over the line.
And Jamie Devitt then struck a third to leave Southend facing Stevenage in the League Two play-off semi-finals.
At half-time it looked like Phil Brown's side would secure their place in League One next season, but that all changed when Tom Soares put Bury ahead at Tranmere.
The Shakers held on to beat Southend to third place by one point.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 25Arestidou
- 2Beeley
- 22Parrish
- 5Hughes
- 19Wilson
- 4Kenyon
- 15Wildig
- 17FlemingSubstituted forDrummondat 68'minutes
- 3DevittSubstituted forMullinat 74'minutes
- 7RedshawSubstituted forMcGowanat 83'minutes
- 11Ellison
Substitutes
- 12Mullin
- 13Goodall
- 16Drummond
- 21McGowan
- 27Amond
- 29Bondswell
- 30Stewart
Southend
- 1Bentley
- 18Leonard
- 15Bolger
- 26Barrett
- 3CokerSubstituted forPigottat 72'minutes
- 12AtkinsonSubstituted forHurstat 59'minutes
- 8Timlin
- 22DeeganBooked at 30minsSubstituted forWhiteat 64'minutes
- 7Worrall
- 19Payne
- 10Corr
Substitutes
- 2White
- 11Weston
- 13Smith
- 14Hurst
- 24Cassidy
- 25McLaughlin
- 32Pigott
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 4,108
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 3, Southend United 1.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Andreas Arestidou.
Shaun Beeley (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Pigott (Southend United).
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Andy Parrish.
Attempt saved. Barry Corr (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Ryan Leonard (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Aaron McGowan replaces Jack Redshaw.
Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Kevan Hurst (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Paul Mullin (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Southend United).
Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (Southend United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Paul Mullin replaces Jamie Devitt.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Joe Pigott replaces Ben Coker.
Attempt missed. Barry Corr (Southend United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Hand ball by Aaron Wildig (Morecambe).
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Stewart Drummond replaces Andrew Fleming.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 3, Southend United 1. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Redshaw.
Attempt blocked. Kevan Hurst (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jack Payne (Southend United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. John White replaces Gary Deegan.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).
Kevan Hurst (Southend United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Hand ball by Barry Corr (Southend United).
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Gary Deegan (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Southend United. Kevan Hurst replaces Will Atkinson.
Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Goal!
Goal! Morecambe 2, Southend United 1. Aaron Wildig (Morecambe) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Devitt (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. David Worrall (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Laurence Wilson (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Will Atkinson (Southend United).