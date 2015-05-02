Morecambe 3-1 Southend United

Jack Redshaw scored Morecambe's opener against Southend

Southend missed out on automatic promotion after losing at Morecambe on the final day and seeing nearest rivals Bury win at Tranmere.

Jack Redshaw fired the hosts ahead from six yards but Jack Payne levelled from inside the box soon after.

Aaron Wildig then put Morecambe back in front when his shot from inside the area trickled over the line.

And Jamie Devitt then struck a third to leave Southend facing Stevenage in the League Two play-off semi-finals.

At half-time it looked like Phil Brown's side would secure their place in League One next season, but that all changed when Tom Soares put Bury ahead at Tranmere.

The Shakers held on to beat Southend to third place by one point.