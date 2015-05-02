Premier League
Liverpool2QPR1

Liverpool 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

By Saj Chowdhury

BBC Sport

Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard
Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard moves away from Anfield at the end of the season

Captain Steven Gerrard grabbed a late winner for Liverpool against 10-man QPR to keep alive his side's slim hopes of Champions League qualification.

Gerrard headed past Rob Green in the 87th minute having missed a penalty with the score at 1-1.

Philippe Coutinho put the Reds ahead with a great strike before Leroy Fer volleyed in.

Nedum Onuoha was shown a second yellow, before Gerrard's winner left QPR one defeat away from relegation.

Both sets of players wore black armbands after the announcement before the match that QPR defender Rio Ferdinand's wife had died following a battle against breast cancer.

Gerrard also presented Hoops midfielder Joey Barton with a bouquet of flowers to give to Ferdinand.

Brendan Rodgers banner
A plane calling for Rodgers to be sacked flew over the stadium

Meanwhile, a plane was flown over Anfield before the match with a banner attached calling for Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers to be replaced by former boss Rafael Benitez, with the Reds looking likely to miss out on a top-four finish.

However, his captain's winner means there is still an outside chance of Champions League qualification, particularly after Manchester United were beaten in the late kick-off by West Brom.

Liverpool are now four points behind United with nine points to play for.

Liverpool 2-1 QPR: Rodgers praises 'remarkable' Steven Gerrard

The 34-year-old, who joined Liverpool as a youth player in 1987 before turning professional in 1998, may have thought another chance to sign off with a goal at Anfield had gone when keeper Green guessed correctly to push away his spot-kick.

But with just three minutes remaining, the midfielder - bound for LA Galaxy - rose highest to nod in Coutinho's corner. Liverpool have one more home game remaining - it promises to be an emotional one for the Reds stalwart.

The victory sees Rodgers's side narrow the gap to fourth-placed Manchester United to four points, after West Bromwich Albion won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Leroy Fer
Leroy Fer has a T-shirt with 'Stay Strong Family Ferdinand'

Liverpool took the lead against the run of play when Rickie Lambert squared the ball to Coutinho, who brilliantly placed his effort beyond the reach of Green.

QPR face monumental task - Ramsey

The home side should have increased their advantage after the break, but both Adam Lallana and Raheem Sterling inexplicably fired wide from close range.

And the Reds were punished for those misses when Fer slotted in with a controlled volley from Barton's corner. The Dutchman lifted up his shirt in celebration to display a tribute to team-mate Ferdinand.

Liverpool should have retaken the lead when Onuoha gave away a penalty after he pulled back Martin Skrtel. Up stepped Gerrard, but the skipper struck a weak effort which Green easily saved.

Moments later, the Hoops were reduced to 10 men when Onuoha brought down Jordon Ibe, but they still looked comfortable for the draw.

However, Gerrard had other ideas.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:

"Steven Gerrard is one of a unique group of players that when they need to respond, they do. An outstanding header gets us the win.

"It is a world-class talent. There is a very small group of players in that bracket when, in the big games, they score the big goals and make the big contributions and he has done that throughout his career.

"He missed a penalty and you think it may go against us but there was no-one more determined to make up for it.

"It will probably only be when he is gone that people will recognise what a sheer talent he is."

QPR boss Chris Ramsey:

"Is it almost impossible to avoid the drop? Yeah, but the word 'almost' is what you need to cling on to.

"The fans can see what the players are trying to do. We are not going out with a whimper.

"We hope we can muster up three more fantastic performances to get those nine points and make the last few weeks interesting."

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 23Can
  • 37Skrtel
  • 6LovrenBooked at 75mins
  • 2JohnsonSubstituted forMarkovicat 84'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 8GerrardBooked at 18minsSubstituted forLeivaat 89'minutes
  • 10Coutinho
  • 31Sterling
  • 9Lambert
  • 20LallanaSubstituted forIbeat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4K Touré
  • 18Moreno
  • 21Leiva
  • 24Allen
  • 33Ibe
  • 50Markovic
  • 52Ward

QPR

  • 1Green
  • 15OnuohaBooked at 82mins
  • 22DunneBooked at 76mins
  • 4CaulkerSubstituted forYunat 45'minutes
  • 6Hill
  • 7Phillips
  • 8Barton
  • 30Guimaraes CordeiroBooked at 43mins
  • 20HenrySubstituted forZamoraat 71'minutes
  • 10Fer
  • 9AustinBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 11Wright-Phillips
  • 12McCarthy
  • 13Yun
  • 19Kranjcar
  • 23Hoilett
  • 25Zamora
  • 39Grego-Cox
Referee:
Martin Atkinson
Attendance:
44,707

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home25
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Liverpool 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

Booking

Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt saved. Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sandro following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Sandro (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Steven Gerrard.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Richard Dunne.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Matthew Phillips.

Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordon Ibe.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lazar Markovic replaces Glen Johnson.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) for a bad foul.

Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Zamora (Queens Park Rangers).

Attempt missed. Rickie Lambert (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Henderson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Robert Green.

Penalty saved! Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Liverpool. Martin Skrtel draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Richard Dunne.

Booking

Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dejan Lovren (Liverpool).

Top Stories

