Premier League
Chelsea1Crystal Palace0

Chelsea 1-0 Crystal Palace

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Eden Hazard
Hazard scored his 19th goal of the season from a penalty rebound

Chelsea secured the Premier League title by beating Crystal Palace at an ecstatic Stamford Bridge.

Jose Mourinho's side needed three points to complete the triumph that has become an inevitability in recent weeks as they moved out of sight of their rivals to reclaim the crown from Manchester City, who are 13 points adrift despite their win at Tottenham.

Victory was secured by Eden Hazard's goal on the stroke of half-time, the Belgian heading past Julian Speroni after the Palace goalkeeper had saved the PFA Player of the Year's penalty.

Mourinho feels 'happy, proud and tired'

That gave Mourinho his third title as Chelsea manager, and the first of his second spell in charge. It is the club's fifth top-flight title and comes five years after their last and 60 years since their first.

The celebrations that swept around Stamford Bridge at the final whistle were fully deserved for a Chelsea side who have set the pace since the start of the season.

They played with flair and verve to make an all-conquering start then showed the ruthless efficiency that is the hallmark of all Mourinho sides after losing leading scorer Diego Costa for a crucial closing phase of the campaign.

Total Premier League title wins (since 1992)
13: Manchester United2: Manchester City
4: Chelsea1: Blackburn Rovers
3: Arsenal

At the head of it all was the master strategist Mourinho, adding the title to the Capital One Cup won against Tottenham at Wembley and vindicating Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's decision to turn, once again, to the manager who brought him his first successes with titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

Banners were draped from the Shed End at Stamford Bridge in honour of Mourinho, bearing slogans such as: "The Special One - He's One Of Us." And while the Portuguese may be a divisive figure elsewhere, there is no doubting his heroic status at Chelsea after the successes he has engineered.

The statistics back up Mourinho's brilliance as this was his eighth title in 12 years with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

This decisive victory over Palace may not have been achieved with sparkling football but the title win was closed out with the nerveless professionalism of a team that knew what needed to be done and did it - as they have so often.

Chelsea
Chelsea were previously champions in 1955, 2005, 2006 and 2010

And when it was done and hundreds of blue streamers littered the Stamford Bridge turf before Chelsea's elated players took a lap of honour with Abramovich looking on, the challenge was laid down to the chasing pack to respond to the domination Mourinho has now re-established in west London.

Five reasons why Chelsea won the Premier League

Chelsea's title win has been built on a mixture of the old guard, such as inspirational captain John Terry, who has rolled back the years magnificently, and the newer breed, such as the brilliant Hazard and those key summer signings Cesc Fabregas and Costa.

The chants of "Boring Boring Chelsea" - started by Arsenal's fans and repeated here by Palace supporters - carry a hollow ring as Mourinho's side have proved without question that they are the Premier League's outstanding side led by the Premier League's outstanding manager.

They were forced to make a late adjustment to their starting line-up when Ramires was taken ill and Juan Cuadrado was drafted in.

For all the energy on the pitch and expectation off it, the first half was a non-event until Hazard's penalty - apart from some wayward handling from Palace keeper Speroni, who fumbled Didier Drogba's free-kick having almost let in Nemanja Matic with a wild punch.

Mourinho's front-runners
Chelsea have spent 253 days at the top of the Premier League table to date this season
Only Chelsea in 2005-06 (257 days) and Manchester United in 1993-94 (262 days) have been at the top of the table for longer in a single Premier League campaign

The deadlock was broken right on half-time when Hazard surged into the area before tumbling theatrically under James McArthur's challenge.

Palace clearly felt Hazard made the most of slight contact - which he certainly did - and their frustration increased when the Belgian reacted first after his penalty was saved by Speroni, heading the rebound past the stranded keeper.

Penalty decision tough call - Pardew

There was the sense of the inevitable about proceedings as Chelsea moved towards a triumphant conclusion after the break, with only a Jason Puncheon shot that flew inches wide and a Wilfried Zaha effort that was blocked by Thibaut Courtois threatening to delay the coronation.

All the tension and pressure of the final few weeks were released when referee Kevin Friend blew his whistle, the normally impassive Abramovich punching the air as Chelsea returned to the pinnacle of the domestic game.

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2IvanovicBooked at 27mins
  • 24Cahill
  • 26TerryBooked at 38mins
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 4Fàbregas
  • 21Matic
  • 23Ju CuadradoSubstituted forMikelat 45'minutes
  • 22WillianSubstituted forZoumaat 85'minutes
  • 10E HazardSubstituted forFilipe Luísat 90+2'minutes
  • 11Drogba

Substitutes

  • 1Cech
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 5Zouma
  • 6Aké
  • 12Mikel
  • 18Remy
  • 36Loftus-Cheek

Crystal Palace

  • 1Speroni
  • 3MariappaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKellyat 60'minutes
  • 6DannBooked at 23mins
  • 27Delaney
  • 2Ward
  • 42PuncheonSubstituted forSanogoat 71'minutes
  • 18McArthur
  • 28Ledley
  • 11Zaha
  • 22MutchSubstituted forMurrayat 61'minutes
  • 7Bolasie

Substitutes

  • 4Hangeland
  • 9Sanogo
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Jedinak
  • 17Murray
  • 24Lee
  • 34Kelly
Referee:
Kevin Friend
Attendance:
41,566

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0.

Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Filipe Luis replaces Eden Hazard.

Delay in match John Terry (Chelsea) because of an injury.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by John Terry.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

Attempt blocked. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Sanogo.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

Foul by John Terry (Chelsea).

Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Kurt Zouma replaces Willian.

Attempt missed. Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Glenn Murray.

Attempt missed. Willian (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas.

Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt saved. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yaya Sanogo.

Attempt missed. Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yannick Bolasie with a cross.

Attempt missed. Didier Drogba (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian.

Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James McArthur (Crystal Palace).

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Yaya Sanogo (Crystal Palace).

Offside, Chelsea. César Azpilicueta tries a through ball, but Didier Drogba is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Yaya Sanogo replaces Jason Puncheon.

Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Joel Ward.

Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Glenn Murray replaces Jordon Mutch.

Substitution

Substitution, Crystal Palace. Martin Kelly replaces Adrian Mariappa.

Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.

Top Stories

