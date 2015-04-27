Scottish Cup final 2015: £5 ticket prices for concessions

St Johnstone won the Scottish Cup in 2014

Scottish Cup final tickets will be £5 for a significant number of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk fans.

That concession is available to under-16s, students and senior citizens for the showpiece at Hampden on 30 May.

Adult ticket prices will range from £15 to £30 and a family of four will be able to attend the match from £60.

"I hope supporters feel the pricing meets their pockets and that it also appeals to neutral followers," said Inverness chairman Kenny Cameron.

Paul Goodwin, Scottish Football Supporters Association "We asked the Scottish FA to review its pricing for this year's Scottish Cup final so we welcome the decision. This match - The Family Final - will be the biggest of the year for fans of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk and reducing the prices for it will hopefully encourage as many supporters of both teams, as well as neutrals, to attend."

Caley Thistle reached the final by beating Celtic 3-2, while Falkirk clinched their spot with a 1-0 win against Hibernian.

"This will be very much a family final," added Cameron. "There will be a major exodus from the Highlands on the day plus we'll have supporters travelling from a range of countries. It should be a memorable occasion."

The BBC's Price of Football study in 2014 found Inverness to have the cheapest matchday ticket (£16) in the Scottish Premiership. The cheapest ticket to watch Championship side Falkirk is £18.

Falkirk executive director Ronnie Bateman says the club have already had enquires from neutral supporters, while Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan thanked the clubs for their "positive contribution" to the plan.

"This year's Scottish Cup final promises to be a wonderful occasion, one that will capture the imagination not just of Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans, but their respective communities at large," said Regan.