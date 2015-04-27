Chelsea beat Manchester City to retain FA Youth Cup

Chelsea trailed on the night but fought back to win 2-1 and seal a 5-2 aggregate win

Chelsea retained the FA Youth Cup with a 5-2 aggregate win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues led 3-1 from the first leg but fell behind to Kelechi Iheanacho's close-range finish.

But in front of the club's owner Roman Abramovich, Izzy Brown's header from captain Charlie Colkett's cross quickly restored a two-goal lead.

And Tammy Abraham guided in Dominic Solanke's cross early in the second half for his third goal over two legs.

It was a 39th goal in all competitions this season for Abraham and gave his side a three-goal advantage which they easily closed out to secure a fourth FA Youth Cup since 2010.

Roman Abramovich (top centre), Michael Emenalo (top left) and Bruce Buck (middle right) were in attendance

Their run to the final saw them overcome Tottenham over two legs, Newcastle United and Swansea City in a tournament which started with 456 teams in September.

Technical director Michael Emenalo and chairman Bruce Buck were also in the stands to see under-18 team manager Joe Edwards win the trophy in his first season since stepping up from taking charge of the under-16s.

His team - winners of the Uefa Youth League this season - briefly looked under threat with the score at 1-1 on the night when Iheanacho saw a header saved.

But after Abraham's goal effectively ended the contest he again went close - firing over - and Jake Clarke-Salter headed narrowly wide as Chelsea's youth team claimed the 62-year-old trophy.