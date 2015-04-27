Chelsea beat Manchester City to retain FA Youth Cup
Chelsea retained the FA Youth Cup with a 5-2 aggregate win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues led 3-1 from the first leg but fell behind to Kelechi Iheanacho's close-range finish.
But in front of the club's owner Roman Abramovich, Izzy Brown's header from captain Charlie Colkett's cross quickly restored a two-goal lead.
And Tammy Abraham guided in Dominic Solanke's cross early in the second half for his third goal over two legs.
It was a 39th goal in all competitions this season for Abraham and gave his side a three-goal advantage which they easily closed out to secure a fourth FA Youth Cup since 2010.
Their run to the final saw them overcome Tottenham over two legs, Newcastle United and Swansea City in a tournament which started with 456 teams in September.
Technical director Michael Emenalo and chairman Bruce Buck were also in the stands to see under-18 team manager Joe Edwards win the trophy in his first season since stepping up from taking charge of the under-16s.
His team - winners of the Uefa Youth League this season - briefly looked under threat with the score at 1-1 on the night when Iheanacho saw a header saved.
But after Abraham's goal effectively ended the contest he again went close - firing over - and Jake Clarke-Salter headed narrowly wide as Chelsea's youth team claimed the 62-year-old trophy.