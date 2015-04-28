Kidderminster Harriers: Lewis, Gittings and Nicholson released

Danny Lewis made his debut for Harriers in May 2005

Financially-troubled Kidderminster Harriers have released long-serving goalkeeper Danny Lewis, midfielder Callum Gittings and former Torquay United full-back Kevin Nicholson.

Lewis, 32, who joined Harriers from Redditch United in 2010, chalked up his 200th appearance in April.

Gittings, 29, scored 21 goals in more than 150 games over five seasons.

Both will pursue careers outside full-time football, while Nicholson, 34, has ended his deal by mutual consent.

He moved to Aggborough last summer after being released by the Gulls following more than 300 appearances over seven years.

The final reminder of Harriers' 2013 play-offs side Danny Lewis and Callum Gittings were the two remaining members of the Harriers team who finished Conference runners-up in 2013 under Steve Burr, missing out on the title by two points, then losing in the play-offs to Wrexham.

He played 46 times, scoring once, in his season with the Harriers.

"Both Danny and Callum have been loyal to the club and have enjoyed a lot of success in that time," said boss Gary Whild. "They have now both decided they want to pursue other things outside full-time football and it was only fair of the club to give them the opportunity to do that."

The trio's departure is a further indication of the club's efforts to reduce overheads, financial problems having led to staff wages not being paid in full and the departure of three directors, including chairman Ken Rae.

Despite having to operate next season with a significantly smaller budget, Whild remains optimistic that the Harriers can still do well.

Harriers currently have just five contracted professionals for next season, defender Jared Hodgkiss, who made enough appearances this season to trigger a new deal, midfielders Jack Byrne and Aman Verma, and strikers Reece Styche and Craig Reid.

Welsh midfielder Keyon Reffell has the option of an extension, while youth players Luke Maxwell and Kennedy Digie, who both made the first team breakthrough late on in the campaign, will be involved next term.