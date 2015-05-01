Kevin Feely: Newport County defender signs contract extension
Newport County defender Kevin Feely has signed a new one-year contract extension which will see him stay at the club until 2016.
The 22-year-old joined County in May 2014 after being released by Charlton Athletic.
Feely had spent a successful loan spell at Rodney Parade during the 2013-2014 season before making the move permanent
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 22 appearances this season.