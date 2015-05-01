Kevin Feely: Newport County defender signs contract extension

From the section

Feely also spent loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Carlisle United during his time at Charlton

Newport County defender Kevin Feely has signed a new one-year contract extension which will see him stay at the club until 2016.

The 22-year-old joined County in May 2014 after being released by Charlton Athletic.

Feely had spent a successful loan spell at Rodney Parade during the 2013-2014 season before making the move permanent

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has made 22 appearances this season.