Hull City 0-1 Burnley

Danny Ings scored his 10th goal of the season

Burnley's first win in seven games cannot stop relegation

Ings ends Burnley's 10-hour goal drought

Hull slip into bottom three

Burnley will bounce back - Dyche

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after one season despite a narrow victory at Hull.

Danny Ings struck in the second half to score Burnley's first goal in over 10 hours, but results elsewhere meant they will return to the Championship.

Wins for Sunderland, Leicester and Aston Villa, and a point for Newcastle means Burnley cannot stay up.

Robbie Brady twice hit the bar for Hull but defeat means they are in the bottom three, two points adrift of safety.

Steve Bruce's side started the game in the relegation zone after Sunderland beat Everton 2-0 earlier on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Relegated Dyche 'proud' of Burnley

Burnley have won plaudits for their effort and commitment this season and looked to have given themselves a chance of survival when they beat last season's champions Manchester City on 14 March.

But a run of five defeats in six matches since then sealed their fate and victory over Hull came too late as the likes of Leicester and Aston Villa found better form.

The Clarets will return to the Championship after sticking with a team that has one of the lowest wage bills in the top flight.

And they may enter next season without their top scorer as Ings, who netted his 10th of the season, has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, when his contract expires.

Hull will hope they can avoid following Sean Dyche's side but the Tigers have a trip to Tottenham and host Manchester United on the final day in an effort to save their season.

Burnley fans saw their team go down despite moving off the bottom of the table

They came closest to a breakthrough in the first half when Brady slammed one of two free-kicks against the crossbar.

Burnley, who are the Premier League's lowest scorers, had only a saved Ashley Barnes header to point to for their efforts.

The game swung in the visitors' favour after the break and they were indebted to a slice of good fortune.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hull have mountain to climb - Bruce

Hull defender Michael Dawson was off the pitch receiving treatment for a bloody nose when Ben Mee crossed into the box. Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady headed clear but the ball struck Brady and Ings smashed in from 10 yards.

But the delight of their fans and players was short-lived as a sixth league win proved insufficient.

Hull manager Steve Bruce: "I'm not making any excuses but that rule which forced Michael Dawson off the pitch is totally and utterly ludicrous. It is ridiculous that your centre-half has to go off because of a bit of blood on his nose. It was hardly gushing out.

"It's nonsense. It might not have affected the result but it didn't help. You expect Michael Dawson to be standing there and heading the ball clear. It summed up the afternoon for us."

Re-live minute-by-minute coverage of this match

Follow reaction to all Saturday's Premier League games