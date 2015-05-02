Media playback is not supported on this device Irish Cup final: Glentoran 1-0 Portadown

Glentoran's David Scullion scored the only goal of the 2015 Irish Cup final as the east Belfast side beat Portadown 1-0 at the Oval.

Scullion struck the 54th-minute winner just seconds after a controversial decision at the other end when Michael Gault looked clear through on goal.

Portadown felt Gault had been brought down and that Glens defender William Garrett should have been sent-off.

But referee Ross Dunlop did not award a foul and Glentoran launched an attack.

Scullion played out to Jordan Stewart on the left and when the ball came into the area the former Coleraine winger buried a sweet left-foot finish past David Miskelly.

It was a well-taken goal but, as the Glens were celebrating, Portadown continued to protest about the Gault incident.

"There was no question about it. It was a deliberate trip and should have been a red card," said Ports boss Ronnie McFall after the match.

"There were three officials at that end and none of them gave it.

"In a cup final of this importance officials have to be up to the mark and they were not today.

"They have to get the big decisions right and today they did not - full stop.

"Michael Gault was clean through to score and if the referee had given the decision they were down to 10 men. It was a key moment in the match."

Glentoran's victory over Portadown was the east Belfast club's 22nd Irish Cup triumph

The incident and goal sparked the showpiece occasion into life after a dreary first half.

It was Scullion who had the best crack at goal before the break, shooting just off target from distance.

The whole mood changed in the dramatic minute which defined the cup final.

Glens defender Garrett looked to have made a costly mistake when he under hit a back pass.

It appeared to have presented a great chance to Gault, but defender Garrett stepped across to send the Ports midfielder crashing to the ground.

A furious Gault was left to bang the pitch in disbelief as referee Dunlop waved play on - even after keeper Elliott Morris picked up the back pass.

Within seconds Scullion, a member of the Dungannon side which lost the 2007 final on penalties, had buried the decisive shot in the net.

Portadown felt hard done by again as they claimed they should have had a penalty for hand ball by Glens defender Calum Birney.

Curtis Allen was wide with a chance to make it 2-0 and keeper Morris dived full length to turn away a Garry Breen header.