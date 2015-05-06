Match ends, Brechin City 0, Alloa Athletic 2.
Brechin City 0-2 Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Michael Chopra opened the scoring as Alloa Athletic put themselves firmly in command of their Championship play-off semi-final against Brechin City.
The Championship's second bottom side squandered several chances before the former Ipswich striker slammed home the opener 11 minutes after the break.
Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith was proving a stubborn barrier.
But Alloa established a two-goal, first-leg lead when Kyle Benedictus headed in from a stoppage-time corner.
It was a repeat of the scoreline in the play-off semi-final two seasons ago, when Alloa also won at Glebe Park.
Brechin recovered to edge the second leg 3-2, but it was Alloa who scraped through to the final, where they defeated Dunfermline Athletic to win promotion.
Ray McKinnon's City, who finished fourth in League One, will go into Saturday's second leg needing to end a run of three games without a victory.
Danny Lennon's Wasps will be seeking a third straight win.
Line-ups
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 2McNeil
- 4McLeanBooked at 90mins
- 5McLauchlanBooked at 44mins
- 3Hamilton
- 10Masson
- 8Molloy
- 6FuscoSubstituted forTappingat 72'minutes
- 11Barr
- 9JacksonSubstituted forThomsonat 64'minutes
- 7TroutenSubstituted forFergusonat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Thomson
- 15Tapping
- 16Jackson
- 17Tough
- 21O'Neil
Alloa
- 1Gibson
- 17DoyleBooked at 69mins
- 4Gordon
- 14Benedictus
- 5Meggatt
- 7Cawley
- 8McCordSubstituted forHolmesat 80'minutes
- 16Flannigan
- 3Docherty
- 25ChopraSubstituted forLayneat 72'minutes
- 19BuchananSubstituted forSpenceat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Spence
- 10Holmes
- 18Hetherington
- 20Asghar
- 26Layne
- 30Ferguson
- 31Couser
- Referee:
- Brian Colvin
- Attendance:
- 505
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brechin City 0, Alloa Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Alloa Athletic 2. Kyle Benedictus (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iain Flannigan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Attempt blocked. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Paul McLean (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card.
Isaac Layne (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).
Paul McLean (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Molloy (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Greig Spence replaces Liam Buchanan.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Ryan Ferguson replaces Alan Trouten.
Attempt missed. Callum Tapping (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Alan Trouten (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Graeme Holmes replaces Ryan McCord.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Mark Docherty.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Isaac Layne replaces Michael Chopra.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Callum Tapping replaces Gary Fusco.
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Booking
Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Alloa Athletic).
Colin Hamilton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Docherty (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Molloy (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Robert Thomson replaces Andy Jackson.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Alloa Athletic).
Alan Trouten (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Chopra (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Brechin City 0, Alloa Athletic 1. Michael Chopra (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Buchanan.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Brechin City).
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.