Brechin City 0-2 Alloa Athletic

Michael Chopra opened the scoring as Alloa Athletic put themselves firmly in command of their Championship play-off semi-final against Brechin City.

The Championship's second bottom side squandered several chances before the former Ipswich striker slammed home the opener 11 minutes after the break.

Brechin goalkeeper Graeme Smith was proving a stubborn barrier.

But Alloa established a two-goal, first-leg lead when Kyle Benedictus headed in from a stoppage-time corner.

It was a repeat of the scoreline in the play-off semi-final two seasons ago, when Alloa also won at Glebe Park.

Brechin recovered to edge the second leg 3-2, but it was Alloa who scraped through to the final, where they defeated Dunfermline Athletic to win promotion.

Ray McKinnon's City, who finished fourth in League One, will go into Saturday's second leg needing to end a run of three games without a victory.

Danny Lennon's Wasps will be seeking a third straight win.