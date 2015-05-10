Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
- Terry becomes record-scoring PL defender
- Terry now with 39 goals; Unsworth had 38
- Mourinho lost one home PL game in 97
- Gerrard plays down Chelsea fan reaction
Liverpool's faint hopes of Champions League qualification were all but ended by their failure to win at Chelsea.
The Reds produced a spirited display against a Blues side lacking any real cutting edge without striker Diego Costa, but could not find a winner.
John Terry's header put the champions into the lead, but Steven Gerrard equalised when he nodded in at the far post on the stroke of half-time.
Liverpool had the better chances to win and Philippe Coutinho twice went close.
But the playmaker's failure to find the net means Brendan Rodgers' side are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games left and an inferior goal difference, while Arsenal are assured of a Champions League spot.
The Reds were well organised at the back - with Gerrard marshalling the midfield well - while Raheem Sterling and Coutinho often flickered into life.
Chelsea, though, will feel they might have won and that Gerrard's goal should have been better defended as the veteran midfielder was allowed to peel away from his marker and head home unchallenged.
Equally, Liverpool will be annoyed that Terry managed to leap above Rickie Lambert to head home the goal which makes him the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history.
It was perhaps fitting that the two players who have epitomised the spirit and character of their respective clubs were on the scoresheet and shared the honours in their final meeting of a decade-long club rivalry.
Gerrard is leaving Liverpool for the United States in the summer, while Terry will play on, but there was also a glimpse into the future for both teams as the two managers took advantage of a chance to blood some fresh faces in the closing stages of this campaign.
Jose Mourinho handed a full Premier League debut to 19-year-old midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek, and the athletic youngster did not disappoint - a tidy performance underlined by the fact he did not give the ball away once when making his 27 passes.
Liverpool sent on 18-year-old striker Jerome Sinclair in the second half as they pressed for a winner, which they might have found in the closing stages when Coutinho's shot took a wicked deflection and almost wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois.
The Brazilian had earlier shot just wide after Sterling had dragged three Chelsea defenders across the box, while Willian should have done better when he exposed Glen Johnson in his unfamiliar left-back spot and twice tried his luck with angled shots.
Cesc Fabregas also fired over in the second half, but the Spaniard was lucky to still be on the pitch after hurting Sterling with a horribly late challenge inside 30 seconds of the match kicking off.
However, the early aggression did not materialise into any sort of sustained pressure and the match petered out into a draw - the biggest cheer in the second half being the reception afforded to Gerrard by both sets of fans as the former England skipper left the Stamford Bridge pitch for the final time late on.
Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:
"It was a poor challenge from Cesc Fabregas, he should've been sent off - out of control, diving, stretching.
"It was early in the game (but) it doesn't matter if it's early, beginning of the second half, end of the game. It was a bad challenge and he deserved a red card for it.
"We sit in fifth place and that's probably where we're at. If we want to make the next steps, we need to find some acquisitions in the summer to help us do that."
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2IvanovicBooked at 43mins
- 5ZoumaSubstituted forCahillat 35'minutes
- 26Terry
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 82mins
- 36Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMaticat 60'minutes
- 12MikelBooked at 58mins
- 22Willian
- 4FàbregasBooked at 2mins
- 10E Hazard
- 18RemySubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Aké
- 11Drogba
- 21Matic
- 23Ju Cuadrado
- 24Cahill
- 28Azpilicueta
- 33Beeney
Liverpool
- 22Mignolet
- 23Can
- 37SkrtelBooked at 26mins
- 6Lovren
- 2Johnson
- 14Henderson
- 8GerrardSubstituted forLeivaat 79'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 31Sterling
- 9LambertBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
- 20LallanaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forIbeat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 4K Touré
- 18Moreno
- 21Leiva
- 24Allen
- 33Ibe
- 48Sinclair
- 52Ward
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
- Attendance:
- 41,547
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
Foul by Jordon Ibe (Liverpool).
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jerome Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Can.
Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Chelsea).
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).
Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Loïc Remy.
Booking
Filipe Luis (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Filipe Luis (Chelsea).
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Steven Gerrard.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) because of an injury.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.
Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).
Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jordon Ibe replaces Adam Lallana.
Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Jerome Sinclair replaces Rickie Lambert.
Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Skrtel.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.
Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Booking
John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.