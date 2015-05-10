Premier League
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

By Marc Higginson

BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard levelled with his 12th goal of the season

Liverpool's faint hopes of Champions League qualification were all but ended by their failure to win at Chelsea.

The Reds produced a spirited display against a Blues side lacking any real cutting edge without striker Diego Costa, but could not find a winner.

John Terry's header put the champions into the lead, but Steven Gerrard equalised when he nodded in at the far post on the stroke of half-time.

Mourinho 'so happy' at Gerrard applause

Liverpool had the better chances to win and Philippe Coutinho twice went close.

But the playmaker's failure to find the net means Brendan Rodgers' side are six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games left and an inferior goal difference, while Arsenal are assured of a Champions League spot.

The Reds were well organised at the back - with Gerrard marshalling the midfield well - while Raheem Sterling and Coutinho often flickered into life.

Chelsea, though, will feel they might have won and that Gerrard's goal should have been better defended as the veteran midfielder was allowed to peel away from his marker and head home unchallenged.

Equally, Liverpool will be annoyed that Terry managed to leap above Rickie Lambert to head home the goal which makes him the highest-scoring defender in Premier League history.

It was perhaps fitting that the two players who have epitomised the spirit and character of their respective clubs were on the scoresheet and shared the honours in their final meeting of a decade-long club rivalry.

Gerrard among 'best of generation' - Brendan Rodgers

Gerrard is leaving Liverpool for the United States in the summer, while Terry will play on, but there was also a glimpse into the future for both teams as the two managers took advantage of a chance to blood some fresh faces in the closing stages of this campaign.

Jose Mourinho handed a full Premier League debut to 19-year-old midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek, and the athletic youngster did not disappoint - a tidy performance underlined by the fact he did not give the ball away once when making his 27 passes.

Liverpool sent on 18-year-old striker Jerome Sinclair in the second half as they pressed for a winner, which they might have found in the closing stages when Coutinho's shot took a wicked deflection and almost wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois.

The Brazilian had earlier shot just wide after Sterling had dragged three Chelsea defenders across the box, while Willian should have done better when he exposed Glen Johnson in his unfamiliar left-back spot and twice tried his luck with angled shots.

Cesc Fabregas also fired over in the second half, but the Spaniard was lucky to still be on the pitch after hurting Sterling with a horribly late challenge inside 30 seconds of the match kicking off.

However, the early aggression did not materialise into any sort of sustained pressure and the match petered out into a draw - the biggest cheer in the second half being the reception afforded to Gerrard by both sets of fans as the former England skipper left the Stamford Bridge pitch for the final time late on.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:

"It was a poor challenge from Cesc Fabregas, he should've been sent off - out of control, diving, stretching.

"It was early in the game (but) it doesn't matter if it's early, beginning of the second half, end of the game. It was a bad challenge and he deserved a red card for it.

"We sit in fifth place and that's probably where we're at. If we want to make the next steps, we need to find some acquisitions in the summer to help us do that."

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard was applauded from the field by Chelsea supporters
John Terry
John Terry has put the ball in the back of the net (including an own goal) on every day of the week this season in all competitions
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the half-brother of former Newcastle United striker Carl Cort

Line-ups

Chelsea

  • 13Courtois
  • 2IvanovicBooked at 43mins
  • 5ZoumaSubstituted forCahillat 35'minutes
  • 26Terry
  • 3Filipe LuísBooked at 82mins
  • 36Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMaticat 60'minutes
  • 12MikelBooked at 58mins
  • 22Willian
  • 4FàbregasBooked at 2mins
  • 10E Hazard
  • 18RemySubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Aké
  • 11Drogba
  • 21Matic
  • 23Ju Cuadrado
  • 24Cahill
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 33Beeney

Liverpool

  • 22Mignolet
  • 23Can
  • 37SkrtelBooked at 26mins
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Johnson
  • 14Henderson
  • 8GerrardSubstituted forLeivaat 79'minutes
  • 10Coutinho
  • 31Sterling
  • 9LambertBooked at 29minsSubstituted forSinclairat 68'minutes
  • 20LallanaBooked at 20minsSubstituted forIbeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4K Touré
  • 18Moreno
  • 21Leiva
  • 24Allen
  • 33Ibe
  • 48Sinclair
  • 52Ward
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
41,547

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Liverpool 1.

Attempt missed. Emre Can (Liverpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.

Foul by Jordon Ibe (Liverpool).

Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jerome Sinclair.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emre Can.

Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Chelsea).

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Liverpool).

Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Juan Cuadrado replaces Loïc Remy.

Booking

Filipe Luis (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Filipe Luis (Chelsea).

Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Lucas Leiva replaces Steven Gerrard.

Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).

Jordon Ibe (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) because of an injury.

Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Martin Skrtel.

Attempt blocked. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Filipe Luis.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool).

Attempt saved. Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Willian.

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Jordon Ibe replaces Adam Lallana.

Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Emre Can (Liverpool).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Jerome Sinclair replaces Rickie Lambert.

Attempt saved. Raheem Sterling (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Skrtel.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Chelsea).

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Liverpool. Jordan Henderson tries a through ball, but Adam Lallana is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea. Nemanja Matic replaces Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Gary Cahill.

Attempt blocked. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

Booking

John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Top Stories

