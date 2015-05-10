Match ends, Manchester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Manchester City 6-0 Queens Park Rangers
- QPR relegated after one season in top flight
- Man City go three points clear in second
- Aguero has 31 goals for season
- QPR boss Ramsey wants to stay in job
Queens Park Rangers have been relegated from the Premier League after a tame surrender against Manchester City.
Sergio Aguero struck a hat-trick, with two of his goals coming after poor defending and the third via a penalty.
Aleksandar Kolarov curled home a first-half free-kick and both James Milner and David Silva tapped in late on.
Second-placed City could have had more as they overwhelmed a poor Rangers side who, on this display, deserve their instant return to the Championship.
|Jermaine Jenas: "During my time at QPR, it was not being run as a Premier League club. For too long, the thinking was just to chuck money at the team. There has been no organisation, no vision, and no discipline in the way things were done."
Off the field, problems are brewing too, with the club facing a fine of up to £58m from the Football League under its Financial Fair Play rules. Failure to pay could see QPR being refused entry into the Championship.
Chris Ramsey's side needed to win each of their final three matches to have any chance of survival, but the manner in which they were beaten by deposed champions City was disappointing.
They were woeful in defence and virtually non-existent in attack as they invited a relentless torrent of attacks from their hosts - City enjoying 60% possession in the match and creating 22 efforts on goal.
Milner was allowed to whip balls in from the right time and again, while the visitors had no answer to Silva's cute threaded balls inside the left channel and into the feet of Aguero.
The Argentina striker picked Rangers' pockets all afternoon, and he took just four minutes to open the scoring when he was allowed to run through the middle unchallenged and clip the ball over goalkeeper Rob Green.
The QPR wall parted to allow Kolarov's low free-kick to nestle into Green's bottom right-hand corner, before a deluge of goals came after the interval.
|No player has scored more direct free-kicks than Aleksandar Kolarov for Manchester City in the Premier League. He has netted four times, but is still some way behind the overall leader David Beckham (15).
Aguero got his second when he dispossessed Yun Suk-Young and ran through on goal before applying a cool finish, then he scored his 31st of the season from the spot - his most prolific season at City yet.
The penalty award was harsh on Rangers, who were punished when Silva went down under Matt Phillips' challenge.
Milner tapped in from close range before Silva took the ball away from Green with some neat footwork to side-foot home from four yards out.
Substitute Wilfried Bony hit the post and was also denied by Green, who made a number of good saves to prevent the scoreline from being even greater.
QPR striker Charlie Austin did have an effort ruled out for offside in the first half, but it was a rare moment of inspiration from a relegated side who have much to think about in the summer - not least the future of their manager, Ramsey.
City too are likely to consider the position of their manager in the summer - with Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola being linked with the post this weekend - but, for now, the focus remains on the league table where City have gone three points clear of third-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand.
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini:
"When I see Aguero playing the way he played I'm happy how he is improving. It is not the same Aguero that played one year ago.
"He understands he must work harder, he receives a lot more ball. He is working harder during the week.
"I think he will continue improving in the future. He is just 26.
"He must be a very important player in the future of this club. He is already but I think he must continue improving in the way he plays."
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 26Demichelis
- 20Mangala
- 11Kolarov
- 6Reges
- 25FernandinhoSubstituted forY Touréat 75'minutes
- 7MilnerSubstituted forNavasat 82'minutes
- 18LampardSubstituted forBonyat 63'minutes
- 21Silva
- 16Agüero
Substitutes
- 3Sagna
- 4Kompany
- 10Dzeko
- 13Caballero
- 14Bony
- 15Navas
- 42Y Touré
QPR
- 1Green
- 4Caulker
- 22Dunne
- 6Hill
- 7Phillips
- 20Henry
- 8BartonBooked at 62mins
- 13YunSubstituted forWright-Phillipsat 86'minutes
- 10FerSubstituted forKranjcarat 78'minutes
- 9Austin
- 25ZamoraSubstituted forHoilettat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Wright-Phillips
- 12McCarthy
- 19Kranjcar
- 23Hoilett
- 38Furlong
- 39Grego-Cox
- 41Comley
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 44,564
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Eliaquim Mangala (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jesús Navas with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Shaun Wright-Phillips.
Attempt blocked. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yaya Touré.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 6, Queens Park Rangers 0. David Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wilfried Bony with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Attempt saved. Shaun Wright-Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niko Kranjcar.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Shaun Wright-Phillips replaces Yun Suk-Young.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Manchester City).
Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Eliaquim Mangala.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Jesús Navas replaces James Milner.
Attempt missed. James Milner (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by David Silva following a fast break.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Wilfried Bony.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Leroy Fer.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin tries a through ball, but Yun Suk-Young is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Yaya Touré replaces Fernandinho.
Foul by Wilfried Bony (Manchester City).
Steven Caulker (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Martín Demichelis (Manchester City).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 5, Queens Park Rangers 0. James Milner (Manchester City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergio Agüero following a corner.
Attempt missed. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Wilfried Bony (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Silva.
Offside, Manchester City. James Milner tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Queens Park Rangers 0. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Manchester City. David Silva draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Wilfried Bony replaces Frank Lampard.
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Kolarov (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Robert Green.