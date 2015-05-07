Sheffield United 1-2 Swindon Town

Nathan Byrne struck in stoppage time to give Swindon a 2-1 lead ahead of Monday's second leg

Nathan Byrne grabbed the winner in injury time as Swindon came from behind to beat Sheffield United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane.

The Blades took the lead through Kieron Freeman's low half-volley before Swindon midfielder Ben Gladwin saw his penalty saved well by Mark Howard.

Swindon equalised after the break, Sam Ricketts heading home Byrne's corner.

And winger Byrne won it when his low 18-yarder beat Howard.

Byrne's goal will have vindicated boss Mark Cooper's decision to rotate his squad in the build up to the play-offs.

The Wiltshire side had used 27 players in the final five matches of the regular season and manager Cooper made nine changes from the team that drew with Leyton Orient on Sunday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they started slowly and could have found themselves behind before Freeman took a touch and finished well from Ryan Flynn's pull-back on 19 minutes.

Gladwin, whose penalty was well kept out by Howard after Chris Basham fouled Byrne, was lucky to escape what looked like a handball in the area and striker Steven Davies could not quite convert Bob Harris's low cross-shot.

The Robins improved as the half wore on and they deservedly levelled when veteran Ricketts lost his man to head in.

Sheffield United, looking for success in the play-offs at the eighth attempt, pushed on for a winner in the latter stages but Davies saw his powerful shot from 18 yards well saved by visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

They were left to regret their missed chances when Byrne took one final run at the Blades backline and fired a low shot across Howard.

The Robins will now be the favourites to reach the play-off final at Wembley on 24 May, when they host the return leg on Monday.