Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Swindon Town 2.
Sheffield United 1-2 Swindon Town
-
- From the section Football
Nathan Byrne grabbed the winner in injury time as Swindon came from behind to beat Sheffield United in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane.
The Blades took the lead through Kieron Freeman's low half-volley before Swindon midfielder Ben Gladwin saw his penalty saved well by Mark Howard.
Swindon equalised after the break, Sam Ricketts heading home Byrne's corner.
And winger Byrne won it when his low 18-yarder beat Howard.
Byrne's goal will have vindicated boss Mark Cooper's decision to rotate his squad in the build up to the play-offs.
The Wiltshire side had used 27 players in the final five matches of the regular season and manager Cooper made nine changes from the team that drew with Leyton Orient on Sunday.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, they started slowly and could have found themselves behind before Freeman took a touch and finished well from Ryan Flynn's pull-back on 19 minutes.
Gladwin, whose penalty was well kept out by Howard after Chris Basham fouled Byrne, was lucky to escape what looked like a handball in the area and striker Steven Davies could not quite convert Bob Harris's low cross-shot.
The Robins improved as the half wore on and they deservedly levelled when veteran Ricketts lost his man to head in.
Sheffield United, looking for success in the play-offs at the eighth attempt, pushed on for a winner in the latter stages but Davies saw his powerful shot from 18 yards well saved by visiting goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
They were left to regret their missed chances when Byrne took one final run at the Blades backline and fired a low shot across Howard.
The Robins will now be the favourites to reach the play-off final at Wembley on 24 May, when they host the return leg on Monday.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 26Freeman
- 5BrayfordSubstituted forScougallat 45'minutesSubstituted forDoyleat 88'minutes
- 19McEveley
- 3HarrisBooked at 31mins
- 7Flynn
- 6Basham
- 18Coutts
- 9Murphy
- 35HoltSubstituted forDoneat 74'minutes
- 32DaviesBooked at 38mins
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 8Doyle
- 10Scougall
- 12McNulty
- 14Done
- 24Turner
- 29Adams
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2Thompson
- 5Stephens
- 6Turnbull
- 3Byrne
- 4Luongo
- 8KasimBooked at 77mins
- 7GladwinSubstituted forSwiftat 68'minutes
- 36RickettsBooked at 65mins
- 24HyltonSubstituted forWilliamsat 76'minutes
- 9SmithSubstituted forObikaat 90+6'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Williams
- 14Swift
- 20Obika
- 23Barthram
- 26Rodgers
- 32Marshall
- 37Belford
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 20,890
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Swindon Town 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Jonathan Obika replaces Michael Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Swindon Town 2. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jordan Turnbull.
Attempt blocked. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Harris with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Doyle replaces Stefan Scougall because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Foul by John Swift (Swindon Town).
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jack Stephens (Swindon Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Robert Harris.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Done with a cross following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Attempt saved. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Done.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Massimo Luongo.
Booking
Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Steve Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Andy Williams replaces Jermaine Hylton.
Nathan Thompson (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Done (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Matt Done replaces Jason Holt.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Byrne (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Coutts.
Jack Stephens (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Davies (Sheffield United).
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. John Swift replaces Ben Gladwin.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieron Freeman.
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.