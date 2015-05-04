BBC Sport looks at the key stats from the weekend Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions.

The Blues wrapped up the title with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, while Sergio Aguero scored yet another goal against Spurs to give Manchester City a 1-0 win.

West Brom boss Tony Pulis broke new ground against Manchester United, who are now three games without a win, while Newcastle's 3-0 thumping at Leicester compounded a miserable weekend for a furious John Carver.