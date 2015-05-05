Match ends, Juventus 2, Real Madrid 1.
Juventus 2-1 Real Madrid
-
- From the section Champions League
- Juventus aim for first final since 2003
- Real have failed to win on last eight trips to Italian teams
- Ronaldo scores 54th Real goal of season
- Return leg on 13 May in Madrid
Juventus will travel to Real Madrid with a one-goal lead in their Champions League semi-final second leg after securing a deserved home victory.
Juve went ahead when Alvaro Morata slotted in against his old club after Carlos Tevez's effort was spilled.
Real levelled when Cristiano Ronaldo nodded in James Rodriguez's cross.
But the holders looked out of sorts and slipped behind again as Dani Carvajal tripped Tevez after the break and the Argentine dispatched the spot-kick.
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri signalled his contentment with the scoreline as he brought on central defender Andrea Barzagli just after the hour and his side limited Real to a clutch of half chances.
Whether Juve's advantage is enough to survive the return leg at the Bernabeu is yet to be seen, but it was a result to relish for the noisy home support as captain Gianluigi Buffon led the celebrations at the final whistle.
|Team over individual talent
|Juventus made 27 passes in the build-up to Alvaro Morata's goal - a record in the Champions League this season.
|Real's goal took Cristiano Ronaldo back ahead of Lionel Messi in the all-time Champions League top-scorer charts. The Portuguese has 76 goals in the tournament to Messi's 75.
Juventus have lost just once in 18 European matches at the redeveloped Juventus Stadium, but this victory, days after they clinched their fourth successive Serie A title, marks the headiest days since they left the Stadio delle Alpi.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti - whose position is subject to the usual end-of-season speculation in the Spanish capital - will know that his side will need to be better in both attack and defence to get through to the final.
Real looked powerless to resist Juve's early momentum and were picked apart even before falling behind.
Arturo Vidal had found a large gap in the visitors' rearguard in the opening minutes, but failed to get a shot off, before Tevez repeated the trick, but not the mistake.
Having shaken off marker Raphael Varane, the Argentina striker shot hard and low across Iker Casillas and the Real goalkeeper could only paw the ball into the path of Morata to finish from a couple of yards.
Even if they were collectively out of sorts though, Real's star-studded line-up always carries danger.
That threat was realised as Colombia international Rodriguez ghosted free of Patrice Evra and lifted a precise cross onto the head of Ronaldo as the Juve back four appealed in vain for an offside flag.
Rodriguez then headed against the bar from close range when he should have done better, but Juve's cohesion and determination wrestled back the initiative after the break.
Tevez coolly converted from 12 yards to put them back in front and his side could have been further clear had substitute Fernando Llorente showed more composure over two late chances.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 19BonucciBooked at 5mins
- 3ChielliniBooked at 90mins
- 33Evra
- 8Marchisio
- 21Pirlo
- 23VidalBooked at 56mins
- 27SturaroSubstituted forBarzagliat 64'minutes
- 10TévezBooked at 46minsSubstituted forPereyraat 86'minutes
- 9MorataSubstituted forLlorenteat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pepe
- 14Llorente
- 15Barzagli
- 20Padoin
- 30Storari
- 32Matri
- 37Pereyra
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 15CarvajalBooked at 75mins
- 3Pepe
- 2Varane
- 12MarceloBooked at 57mins
- 10RodríguezBooked at 85mins
- 4Ramos
- 8Kroos
- 23IscoSubstituted forHernándezat 63'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 86'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 5da Silva Coentrão
- 13Navas
- 14Hernández
- 16Borges
- 17Arbeloa
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 24Illarramendi
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 41,011
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Real Madrid 1.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Juventus).
Booking
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Fernando Llorente (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Pirlo with a cross.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Arturo Vidal (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesé replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Roberto Pereyra replaces Carlos Tévez.
Booking
James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Rodríguez (Real Madrid).
Fernando Llorente (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Pepe tries a through ball, but Javier Hernández is caught offside.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Carlos Tévez (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Fernando Llorente replaces Álvaro Morata.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Giorgio Chiellini.
Booking
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrice Evra (Juventus).
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Andrea Barzagli replaces Stefano Sturaro.
Attempt missed. Javier Hernández (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Javier Hernández replaces Isco.