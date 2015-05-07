Match ends, Napoli 1, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1.
Napoli 1-1 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk scored an away goal as they drew with Napoli in the Europa League semi-final first leg.
David Lopez Silva put Rafael Benitez's Serie A hosts ahead with a header from Lorenzo Insigne's corner early in the second half.
Dnipro brought Yevhen Seleznyov off the bench and the striker scored with his first touch, tapping in Artem Fedetskiy's cross from close range.
The winners will face either Sevilla or Fiorentina in the Warsaw final.
That is likely to be Sevilla, the defending champions, who won their first leg 3-0 in Spain. The second legs of both games will be next Thursday.
The winners of the tournament will qualify for next season's Champions League group stages.
Napoli are four points off the qualification spaces in Serie A.
Benitez is aiming to become the first manager to win the Uefa Cup or Europa League with three different clubs, having won with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea two years ago.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 45Andujar
- 11Maggio
- 33Albiol
- 5Britos
- 31Ghoulam
- 19López SilvaSubstituted forGarganoat 71'minutes
- 8Frello Filho
- 7CallejónSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 77'minutes
- 17Hamsik
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 82'minutes
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 4Adriano Buss
- 14Mertens
- 23Gabbiadini
- 26Koulibaly
- 77Gargano
- 88Inler
Dnipropetrovsk
- 71Boyko
- 44FedetskiyBooked at 73mins
- 23Silva Bacelar
- 14Cheberyachko
- 12de Matos Cruz
- 7KankavaBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBezusat 69'minutes
- 25Fedorchuk
- 24LuchkevichSubstituted forVilela Gamaat 57'minutes
- 29Rotan
- 10Konoplyanka
- 9N KalinicSubstituted forSeleznyovat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vlad
- 11Seleznyov
- 16Lastuvka
- 19Bezus
- 20Vilela Gama
- 39Svatok
- 99Nascimento
- Referee:
- Svein Oddvar Moen
- Attendance:
- 41,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home14
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1.
Foul by Dries Mertens (Napoli).
Denys Boyko (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Walter Gargano (Napoli).
Roman Bezus (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ruslan Rotan.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Artem Fedetskiy.
Attempt blocked. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Maggio.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Evgen Cheberyachko.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Denys Boyko.
Marek Hamsik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valeriy Fedorchuk (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk).
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evgen Seleznyov (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk).
Attempt saved. Walter Gargano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valeriy Fedorchuk (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk).
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Roman Bezus (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Gama.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1. Evgen Seleznyov (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Artem Fedetskiy with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. Evgen Seleznyov replaces Nikola Kalinic.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Denys Boyko.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces José Callejón.
Foul by Miguel Britos (Napoli).
Bruno Gama (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Léo Matos.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Booking
Artem Fedetskiy (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Walter Gargano.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Walter Gargano replaces David López.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
Substitution
Substitution, Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. Roman Bezus replaces Jaba Kankava.
Foul by Christian Maggio (Napoli).
Léo Matos (Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Artem Fedetskiy.
Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).