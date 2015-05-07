Napoli 1-1 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk

Napoli felt Yevhen Seleznyov's equaliser was offside

Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk scored an away goal as they drew with Napoli in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

David Lopez Silva put Rafael Benitez's Serie A hosts ahead with a header from Lorenzo Insigne's corner early in the second half.

Dnipro brought Yevhen Seleznyov off the bench and the striker scored with his first touch, tapping in Artem Fedetskiy's cross from close range.

The winners will face either Sevilla or Fiorentina in the Warsaw final.

That is likely to be Sevilla, the defending champions, who won their first leg 3-0 in Spain. The second legs of both games will be next Thursday.

The winners of the tournament will qualify for next season's Champions League group stages.

Napoli are four points off the qualification spaces in Serie A.

Benitez is aiming to become the first manager to win the Uefa Cup or Europa League with three different clubs, having won with Valencia in 2004 and Chelsea two years ago.