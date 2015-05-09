Match ends, Milan 2, Roma 1.
Milan 2-1 Roma
AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi was sent to the stands as his side beat Roma to record a first win in six games.
Chelsea loanee Marco van Ginkel opened the scoring, turning in after Keisuke Honda crossed from the right wing.
Fellow loanee Mattia Destro scored against his parent club to double Milan's lead, with Honda again providing the assist from the right.
Franceso Totti's penalty squeezed under Diego Lopez to give Roma hope but the home side held on to move up to 10th.
Inzaghi, who has come under considerable pressure since taking over from Clarence Seedorf in June 2014, was sent off in injury time as his side halted their poor run of form.
The result sees Roma stay second behind recently-crowned champions Juventus, but Rudi Garcia's side missed the chance to consolidate their place among the league's three Champions League qualification spots.
Third-placed Lazio trail Roma by just one point and play Inter Milan on Sunday, while fourth-placed Napoli, who are five points behind Roma, play Parma, who have already been relegated.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 23López
- 20AbateBooked at 89mins
- 33AlexSubstituted forMexesat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Paletta
- 31AntonelliSubstituted forBocchettiat 67'minutes
- 16Poli
- 34de Jong
- 21Van Ginkel
- 10Honda
- 9DestroBooked at 71minsSubstituted forPazziniat 74'minutes
- 28Bonaventura
Substitutes
- 5Mexes
- 8Fernández Saez
- 11Pazzini
- 17Zapata
- 19Bocchetti
- 25Bonera
- 32Abbiati
- 36Mastalli
- 37Felicioli
- 42Modic
- 66Gori
- 98Mastour
Roma
- 26De Sanctis
- 24FlorenziBooked at 60mins
- 44Manolas
- 23Astori
- 35TorosidisBooked at 44mins
- 15PjanicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forTottiat 70'minutes
- 16De Rossi
- 4Nainggolan
- 19IbarboSubstituted forIturbeat 59'minutes
- 88Doumbia
- 27GervinhoSubstituted forLjajicat 30'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 3Cole
- 7Iturbe
- 8Ljajic
- 10Totti
- 20Keita
- 25Holebas
- 28Skorupski
- 32Paredes
- 42Balzaretti
- 48Ucan
- 96Sanabria
- Referee:
- Paolo Tagliavento
- Attendance:
- 35,614
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Roma 1.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Iturbe (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salvatore Bocchetti (Milan).
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Francesco Totti (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Philippe Mexes (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Seydou Doumbia (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Philippe Mexes (Milan).
Foul by Davide Astori (Roma).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ignazio Abate (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adem Ljajic (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ignazio Abate (Milan).
Foul by Francesco Totti (Roma).
Marco Van Ginkel (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Juan Iturbe following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Philippe Mexes.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Philippe Mexes replaces Alex.
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Keisuke Honda.
Foul by Kostas Manolas (Roma).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Diego López.
Attempt saved. Juan Iturbe (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francesco Totti.
Davide Astori (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan).
Foul by Davide Astori (Roma).
Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Juan Iturbe (Roma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Francesco Totti.
Attempt missed. Giampaolo Pazzini (Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Van Ginkel.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Mattia Destro.
Goal!
Goal! Milan 2, Roma 1. Francesco Totti (Roma) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Alex (Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Roma. Juan Iturbe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Nigel de Jong (Milan) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Mattia Destro (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kostas Manolas (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.