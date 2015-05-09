Milan 2-1 Roma

Chelsea loanee Marco van Ginkel opened the scoring as Milan ended their poor run of form

AC Milan boss Filippo Inzaghi was sent to the stands as his side beat Roma to record a first win in six games.

Chelsea loanee Marco van Ginkel opened the scoring, turning in after Keisuke Honda crossed from the right wing.

Fellow loanee Mattia Destro scored against his parent club to double Milan's lead, with Honda again providing the assist from the right.

Franceso Totti's penalty squeezed under Diego Lopez to give Roma hope but the home side held on to move up to 10th.

Inzaghi, who has come under considerable pressure since taking over from Clarence Seedorf in June 2014, was sent off in injury time as his side halted their poor run of form.

The result sees Roma stay second behind recently-crowned champions Juventus, but Rudi Garcia's side missed the chance to consolidate their place among the league's three Champions League qualification spots.

Third-placed Lazio trail Roma by just one point and play Inter Milan on Sunday, while fourth-placed Napoli, who are five points behind Roma, play Parma, who have already been relegated.