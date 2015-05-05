BBC Sport - Community Cup: Yemenis beaten by Cardiff and Swansea legends

Ever dreamed of playing at the Millennium Stadium? A team from Cardiff's Yemeni community has done just that in the Cardiff Community Cohesion Cup final against a side featuring former Cardiff City and Swansea City stars, as well as local community police officers.

The Yemenis earned their chance after winning a round-robin competition which included teams from Cardiff's Congolese, Darfur, Kurdish, Sudanese, Yemeni and Zimbabwean communities.

The initiative, supported by South Wales Police, aims to encourage closer links between minority groups in Wales' capital.

Sport Wales sent Bluebirds legend Nathan Blake to the Millennium Stadium to see how the Yemenis fared.

