Gareth Bale should stay at Real Madrid - Ramon Calderon

Gareth Bale, pictured with Cristiano Ronaldo, had a total of 32 touches against Juventus

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon wants to see Gareth Bale remain at the club after this season.

Wales international Bale was criticised following his display in the Champions League defeat by Juventus on Tuesday.

He has endured a difficult second season at the Bernabeu since joining from Spurs for world record £85.3m.

But Calderon told Radio Wales Sport: "I don't have any reason to think that he's not going to stay. He's a very good player and committed to the team."

Ramon Calderon was Real Madrid president between 2006 and 2009

Bale, who has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, had the fewest touches and passes of any Madrid player in the 2-1 first-leg loss in Turin, including goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

That led to Manchester United captain Roy Keane hitting out at the Welshman, saying he gave Real "absolutely nothing" in the defeat.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, dismissed criticism of the winger's display, but the Cardiff-born attacker has come under fire in the Spanish media this season

He was among a number of players whose cars were attacked by fans following a defeat by Barcelona in March.

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Mark Lawrenson believes the criticism of Bale this season has been harsh.

"If Ancelotti didn't think he was contributing to the team, he wouldn't pick him," Lawrenson told BBC Radio 5 live.

"They weren't really moaning about him last year were they when he scored in the final of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid?

"I find it very, very strange and almost like a witch hunt.

"If all of a sudden Gareth Bale was available for transfer, the top four in England would all try to buy him.

"Most of the top teams in the world would take him."