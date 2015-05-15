Middlesbrough 3-0 Brentford

Jelle Vossen and scorer Lee Tomlin celebrate Middlesbrough's opening goal

Middlesbrough comfortably beat Brentford 5-1 on aggregate to reach the Championship play-off final.

The Teessiders scored three times without reply to end Brentford's top-flight hopes, as Mark Warburton's time as Bees boss ended in disappointment.

Lee Tomlin curled in from the edge of the box in the first half and Kike fired in from six yards after the break to double the lead.

Albert Adomah's calm finish via the bar secured Boro's place at Wembley.

For the visitors, it was the end to a remarkable season which saw them mount a credible challenge for back-to-back promotions under Warburton, who has been told by chairman Matthew Benham he will be replaced this summer.

Captain Grant Leadbitter celebrates Middlesbrough reaching their first Wembley final since 1998

However, despite Boro holding only a one-goal lead from last Friday's opening game, which finished 2-1, they never seemed like losing the initiative in this second leg as Aitor Karanka's side secured a first appearance at the national stadium since 1998, where they will play either Norwich or Ipswich.

Even without on-loan Chelsea forward Patrick Bamford, who was left on the bench because of injury, Middlesbrough coped admirably with the pressure of missing out on automatic promotion in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The midfield of Grant Leadbitter, Adam Clayton and Tomlin moved the ball with purpose, and Boro winger Adomah was a real threat down the right wing.

Their better use of possession and defensive discipline meant the visitors had few chances, with Andre Gray lacking service upfront. On the rare occasion Brentford did get the better of the Boro defence they could not find a way past home goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos.

Boro's previous play-off form Middlesbrough have had one successful play-off campaign and one which ended in defeat. Both were in the second tier. Boro won promotion by beating Chelsea on aggregate over two legs in 1987-88 but lost to Notts County at the semi-final stage in 1990-91.

Tomlin's spectacular strike midway through the first half ensured the party atmosphere continued at half-time, but the Bees offered enough threat after the break with several testing crosses.

Kike ran onto Jelle Vossen's scuffed lay-off to send a shot beyond goalkeeper David Button.

And Adomah's cool finish after a superb one-touch passing move, completed the rout.

Boro defender Jonathan Woodgate was introduced late in the match for what could be his final home appearance, seconds before the crowd spilled onto the pitch to celebrate their side's achievement.

Lee Tomlin curls home Middlesbrough's opener at the Riverside

Kike, in the team for the injured Patrick Bamford, doubled Boro's lead

Winger Albert Adomah scores Middlesbrough's third to secure their place in the final

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka said:

"I have been manager for 18 months and we have been dreaming of this moment.

"I told the players 'thank you'. I achieved a lot of things as a player but I never played at Wembley.

"We have played really well all season. This team always showed the spirit."

Middlesbrough captain Grant Leadbitter said:

"We went down to Brentford and came back with the result we wanted, and tonight we outclassed Brentford.

"A lot of people have been saying we've had a good season, but we need to get promoted to have a good season."

Brentford boss Mark Warburton said:

"The fans, the players, the staff have all been outstanding. We weren't the best team on the night but the boys have been outstanding all season, they'll go on from here.

"Hopefully [I've left the club] in a healthier state than when I came here."