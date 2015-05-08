Hamburg 1-1 Freiburg

Gojko Kacar has scored in consecutive games - his only two goals of the season

Hamburg boosted their hopes of avoiding a first Bundesliga relegation after rescuing a last-minute draw with fellow strugglers Freiburg.

The six-times German champions are the only side to have been in the Bundesliga in each of its 52 seasons.

Admir Mehmedi gave Freiburg the lead with a half-volley after latching onto a long ball.

But Gojko Kacar scored a close-range header after keeper Roman Burki fumbled Ivica Olic's headed effort.

The result takes Freiburg out of the relegation play-off place on goal difference, with Hamburg one point above them.

Both sides could end up in the bottom three this weekend with two games left if results go against them.

Rafael van der Vaart's Hamburg visit bottom side Stuttgart next Saturday, while Freiburg are at second-from-bottom Hannover on the final day.