Hamburg 1-1 Freiburg
Hamburg boosted their hopes of avoiding a first Bundesliga relegation after rescuing a last-minute draw with fellow strugglers Freiburg.
The six-times German champions are the only side to have been in the Bundesliga in each of its 52 seasons.
Admir Mehmedi gave Freiburg the lead with a half-volley after latching onto a long ball.
But Gojko Kacar scored a close-range header after keeper Roman Burki fumbled Ivica Olic's headed effort.
The result takes Freiburg out of the relegation play-off place on goal difference, with Hamburg one point above them.
Both sides could end up in the bottom three this weekend with two games left if results go against them.
Rafael van der Vaart's Hamburg visit bottom side Stuttgart next Saturday, while Freiburg are at second-from-bottom Hannover on the final day.
Line-ups
Hamburg
- 15Adler
- 4Westermann
- 5Djourou
- 32Rajkovic
- 22OstrzolekSubstituted forRudnevsat 79'minutes
- 23van der Vaart
- 40Kacar
- 17StieberSubstituted forBeisterat 87'minutes
- 18HoltbySubstituted forJansenat 58'minutes
- 8Olic
- 10Lasogga
Substitutes
- 2Diekmeier
- 7Jansen
- 9Beister
- 16Rudnevs
- 19Jirácek
- 20Díaz
- 30Brunst
Freiburg
- 1Bürki
- 24MujdzaSubstituted forPhilippat 76'minutes
- 2Krmas
- 15Mitrovic
- 30GünterSubstituted forKempfat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 17Schmid
- 27Höfler
- 7Darida
- 36Klaus
- 31GuédéSubstituted forPetersenat 75'minutes
- 14Mehmedi
Substitutes
- 3Torrejón
- 18Petersen
- 20Kempf
- 21Mielitz
- 22Riether
- 23Schuster
- 26Philipp
- Referee:
- Knut Kircher
- Attendance:
- 57,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hamburger SV 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Johan Djourou (Hamburger SV).
Felix Klaus (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dangerous play by Marcell Jansen (Hamburger SV).
Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Admir Mehmedi (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gojko Kacar (Hamburger SV).
Jonathan Schmid (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivica Olic (Hamburger SV).
Maximilian Philipp (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburger SV).
Felix Klaus (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hamburger SV 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Gojko Kacar (Hamburger SV) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
Attempt saved. Ivica Olic (Hamburger SV) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Rafael van der Vaart with a cross.
Corner, Hamburger SV. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcell Jansen.
Gojko Kacar (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Admir Mehmedi (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Maximilian Beister (Hamburger SV).
Felix Klaus (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Maximilian Beister replaces Zoltán Stieber.
Attempt missed. Marcell Jansen (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Foul by Gojko Kacar (Hamburger SV).
Felix Klaus (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt missed. Artjoms Rudnevs (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcell Jansen with a cross.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Johan Djourou.
Attempt blocked. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Admir Mehmedi.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Artjoms Rudnevs replaces Matthias Ostrzolek.
Attempt missed. Marc-Oliver Kempf (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Marc-Oliver Kempf replaces Christian Günter.