Premier League
Southampton6Aston Villa1

Southampton 6-1 Aston Villa

By Nabil Hassan

BBC Sport at St Mary's Stadium

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane scored the fastest-ever Premier League hat-trick
  • Sadio Mane scores fastest ever Premier League hat-trick
  • Beats Robbie Fowler's 21-year record
  • Shane Long scores stunning fifth
  • Aston Villa secure Premier League safety

Sadio Mane scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history as Southampton demolished Aston Villa to keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Mane's three goals came in two minutes and 56 seconds with Saints 3-0 up inside 16 minutes.

They were 5-1 up at half-time with two strikes from Shane Long, while Christian Benteke headed home his 15th goal of the season for Villa before Graziano Pelle's late volley.

The result means Southampton stay seventh with one game left and - despite the heavy defeat - Aston Villa sealed their Premier League safety after 18th-placed Hull lost.

Saints felt they had an early goal wrongly disallowed when Pelle was flagged offside but it mattered little after three stunning minutes at St Mary's.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Defeat a rude awakening - Sherwood

Mane side-footed home on 13 minutes after Shay Given's initial save. He had his second when Long latched onto Ron Vlaar's poor backpass and the Senegalese was on hand to stick it away into an empty net.

He created history with a fine first-time side foot from just inside the box to seal his hat-trick and also beat Robbie Fowler's 21-year record of four minutes 33 seconds for Liverpool in 1994.

The goal prompted wild scenes at St Mary's and there was more to come with Long curling home from 12 yards for 4-0.

His second and Southampton's fifth was a stunning strike from 40 yards that flew over Given and into the net.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Saido Mane hat-trick unbelievable - Koeman

Villa had a consolation on the stroke of half time through Benteke's header from close range in what was a breathless 45 minutes of football.

Mane turned provider with 10 minutes remaining sending in a fierce low cross which Pelle thumped home from close range for 6-1.

Saints end their season at Manchester City next weekend with Liverpool, Tottenham and Swansea also in the hunt for the two Europa League places. An Arsenal victory over Villa in the FA Cup final would also see seventh place earn entry into Europe.

Villa host already-relegated Burnley on the final day of the season and their own Premier League status was be confirmed after Hull lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman:

"I enjoy it very much, we played great football and with great spirit. Aston Villa played offside and with a high line and left us a lot of space and you have to punish that. We had great movement and passing.

"At 5-1 the human reaction is always to take it easy but we kept a good organisation in the second half and we scored a great team goal at 6-1.

"It was an amazing afternoon and I didn't expect it I have to be honest but I was expecting a reaction after the last two games and it was great as it was our last home game. The fans deserved it for their amazing support."

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood:

"The first 45 minutes of football there was not good enough. Southampton punished every mistake we made and we made quite a few. Everyone at the club has to take responsibility and we do, it was not good enough.

"We've done brilliant over the past couple of months that's why we can't get too carried away. It's a defeat and a heavy defeat It's happened, we need to wipe our mouths and get on with it.

"I have always said it will go right down to the wire and I believe it will. It's still in our hands. We had one foot in the Championship when I arrived and we have one foot in the Premier League now and we need to keep that foot in the Premier League."

Shane Long
Shane Long scored from 40 yards out for Southampton's fifth of the afternoon
Christian Benteke
Christian Benteke headed in his 15th goal of the season for Aston Villa
Tim Sherwood
Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa side have an FA Cup final to play against Arsenal
Southampton players
The Southampton players and manager Ronald Koeman did a lap of honour after their last home game of the season

Line-ups

Southampton

  • 25Gazzaniga
  • 2Clyne
  • 6José Fonte
  • 17Alderweireld
  • 21Bertrand
  • 12WanyamaBooked at 69mins
  • 8DavisSubstituted forYoshidaat 72'minutes
  • 7Long
  • 16Ward-ProwseSubstituted forDjuricicat 80'minutes
  • 10Mané
  • 19PellèSubstituted forEliaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davis
  • 3Yoshida
  • 5Gardos
  • 15Djuricic
  • 22Elia
  • 28Reed
  • 33Targett

Aston Villa

  • 31Given
  • 7BacunaSubstituted forLowtonat 67'minutes
  • 5Okore
  • 4Vlaar
  • 21Hutton
  • 8Cleverley
  • 15WestwoodBooked at 21mins
  • 16Delph
  • 28N'ZogbiaSubstituted forAgbonlahorat 57'minutes
  • 20Benteke
  • 40GrealishSubstituted forSinclairat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Guzan
  • 9Sinclair
  • 10Weimann
  • 11Agbonlahor
  • 14Senderos
  • 24C Sánchez
  • 34Lowton
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
31,636

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Southampton 6, Aston Villa 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southampton 6, Aston Villa 1.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jose Fonte (Southampton).

Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Hutton with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Alan Hutton.

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Eljero Elia replaces Graziano Pellè.

Jores Okore (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Scott Sinclair replaces Jack Grealish.

Goal!

Goal! Southampton 6, Aston Villa 1. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané with a cross.

Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Filip Djuricic replaces James Ward-Prowse.

Attempt blocked. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sadio Mané (Southampton).

Foul by Tom Cleverley (Aston Villa).

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Matthew Lowton.

Attempt blocked. Graziano Pellè (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Wanyama.

Hand ball by Graziano Pellè (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Southampton. Maya Yoshida replaces Steven Davis.

Booking

Victor Wanyama (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Victor Wanyama (Southampton).

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Matthew Lowton replaces Leandro Bacuna.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Long (Southampton).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Paulo Gazzaniga.

Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton).

Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Steven Davis.

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Graziano Pellè with a cross.

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Wanyama with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Shay Given.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea36259270284284
2Man City36227777364173
3Arsenal35217766343270
4Man Utd36208861362568
5Liverpool37188115142962
6Tottenham37187125753461
7Southampton371861354312360
8Swansea36168124444056
9Stoke37149144244-251
10Everton371211144849-147
11West Ham371211144445-147
12Crystal Palace37129164651-545
13West Brom361011153447-1341
14Leicester37108194154-1338
15Aston Villa37108193156-2538
16Sunderland36716133050-2037
17Newcastle3799193863-2536
18Hull37810193351-1834
19Burnley37612192753-2630
20QPR3786234168-2730
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story