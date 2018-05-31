BBC Sport - FA Cup final: How Arsenal made it to Wembley

As Arsenal prepare to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back at the Gunners' route to the final.

Starting with a repeat of last season's final victory against Hull, Arsenal saw off Brighton, Middlesbrough and Manchester United before their extra-time semi-final victory over Reading.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa live on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

