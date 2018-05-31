As Aston Villa prepare to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back at the Villans' route to the final.

Starting with a last-gasp win over Blackpool at Villa Park, Villa then beat Bournemouth, Leicester and West Brom before their surprise semi-final victory over Liverpool.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa live on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.