BBC Sport - FA Cup final: How Aston Villa made it to Wembley

Villa's road to the FA Cup final

As Aston Villa prepare to face Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, BBC Sport looks back at the Villans' route to the final.

Starting with a last-gasp win over Blackpool at Villa Park, Villa then beat Bournemouth, Leicester and West Brom before their surprise semi-final victory over Liverpool.

