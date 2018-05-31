BBC Sport - FA Cup: Rosicky, Coutinho and more great goals scored so far

Seven great goals from the FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup

As the FA Cup final between Arsenal and Aston Villa approaches, BBC Sport looks back at (some of) the best goals scored in the competition so far.

Featuring Premier League stars such as Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Manchester United's Ander Herrera, there is also room for Blyth Spartans midfielder Stephen Turnbull and Cheltenham's Matt Richards.

You can follow all the action from Wembley on Saturday 30 May live on the BBC.

Available to UK users only.

Top Stories