Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 2.
Bayern Munich 3-2 Barcelona (agg 3-5)
- Barcelona will meet Real Madrid or Juventus in final
- Spanish club remain on course for treble
- Bayern end four-match losing streak
- Neymar, Messi and Suarez have 114 goals in 2014-15
Barcelona reached their first Champions League final since 2011, despite Pep Guardiola's Bayern Munich salvaging pride in the return leg in Germany.
Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Bayern revived their hopes through Medhi Benatia's early downward header.
Barca levelled when Luis Suarez squared for a tap-in from Neymar, who drilled in after the pair combined again.
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller both curled in as Bayern won on the night, but Barca still progressed.
And the Spanish club's success means the tantalising prospect of an 'El Clasico' showpiece against Real Madrid in the 6 June final in Berlin remains alive.
Their La Liga rivals must overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Italian champions Juventus on Wednesday for the opportunity to defend their European crown against Barca.
|Match facts
|Bayern attempted 19 shots, the highest tally recorded against Barca in the Champions League since Schalke in 2008
|Only Cristiano Ronaldo (38) and Lionel Messi (26) have scored more Champions League goals since start of 2012-13 than Robert Lewandowski (22)
|Barcelona have reached their 18th European final - an all-time record
|Bayern stopped Barca equalling their record winning run of 10 straight Champions League victories
Few outsiders had given German title-winners Bayern any chance of overturning the visitors' advantage after a clinical victory at the Nou Camp last Wednesday.
And ultimately they were proved right as the Spanish league leaders comfortably maintained their ambitions of a La Liga, Champions League and Copa del Rey treble.
But Bayern were left wondering what might have been after wasting several chances and failing to keep out Barca's potent attack with some hazardous defending.
Guardiola's side had made the perfect start through Benatia's first Champions League goal. The defender was allowed a free header to nod into the bottom left corner from 15 yards.
But the optimism that swept across the vast majority of the Allianz Arena lasted less than eight minutes.
Guardiola, in charge of Barcelona between 2008 and 2012, insisted his team would attack sensibly and patiently as they aimed to become only the second team to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit in a Champions League knockout tie.
However, Bayern were guilty of naive defending as their early lead on the night was wiped out.
Lionel Messi's perfectly weighted pass allowed Suarez to run beyond the home defence, before the Uruguayan unselfishly squared for team-mate Neymar to roll in.
Bayern, still encouraged by their vocal fans, continued on the front foot and created several chances, squandered most notably by Muller and Lewandowski.
But the tactic left them vulnerable - and the Bundesliga champions were punished again on the half-hour mark.
The home side were short of numbers defensively as Suarez and Neymar sprung forward, with the former Liverpool striker again teeing up his team-mate who had time and space to chest down and drill into the near corner.
That goal effectively killed off the tie, leaving Bayern needing to become the first team since 1994 to score six times against Barca.
Barca, who need one win from their final two matches to regain the Spanish title, removed Suarez at the break after the striker complained of a tight hamstring and offered little attacking threat in the second half as Bayern fought back.
Lewandowski showed neat footwork to create space and precisely finish, before Muller guided into the same bottom corner from 20 yards.
But it was too little too late as Barcelona moved within one victory of their fifth European crown.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de SouzaBooked at 40mins
- 17Boateng
- 5Benatia
- 18Bernat
- 21LahmSubstituted forRodeat 68'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 45mins
- 3AlonsoBooked at 81mins
- 31SchweinsteigerSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 87'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forGötzeat 87'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 4Costa Santos
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 14Pizarro
- 19Götze
- 20Rode
- 23Reina
- 30Weiser
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 22Alves da Silva
- 3Piqué
- 14Mascherano
- 18Alba
- 4RakiticBooked at 64minsSubstituted forMathieuat 72'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8IniestaSubstituted forHernándezat 75'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9SuárezSubstituted forPedroat 45'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11Neymar
Substitutes
- 6Hernández
- 7Pedro
- 12Rafinha
- 13Bravo
- 15Bartra
- 21Correia
- 24Mathieu
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 70,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 2.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro (Barcelona).
Offside, FC Bayern München. Xabi Alonso tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mario Götze replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Booking
Pedro (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Pedro (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Booking
Sebastian Rode (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (FC Bayern München).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sebastian Rode (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).
Booking
Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Pedro (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Medhi Benatia (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Xabi Alonso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Xabi Alonso (FC Bayern München).
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Xavi replaces Andrés Iniesta.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Barcelona 2. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Jeremy Mathieu replaces Ivan Rakitic.
Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rode replaces Philipp Lahm.
Booking
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Juan Bernat (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pedro (Barcelona).