QPR: Boss Chris Ramsey wants to carry on as manager

Future still bright for QPR - Ramsey

QPR manager Chris Ramsey says the club will not "capitulate" after relegation and that he should stay in the job.

The Hoops, promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, went down with two games to play after being hammered 6-0 at Manchester City.

"I think the future looks bright for QPR apart from dropping its status at this stage of the proceedings," Ramsey told BBC Sport after the game on Sunday.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job."

MOTD2 analysis Jermaine Jenas: "During my time at QPR, it was not being run as a Premier League club. For too long, the thinking was just to chuck money at the team. There has been no organisation, no vision, and no discipline in the way things were done." Read more: 'QPR need a total revamp'

QPR midfielder Joey Barton said the club did not deserve to be in the Premier League.

"Sorry to all the fans who have spent their hard-earned money supporting us up and down the country all season," the former Manchester City midfielder tweeted.

QPR bit of a soap opera - Harry Redknapp

"You get out of life what you put in. Hurts to say but the league table does not lie."

Ramsey, who was academy coach, took temporary charge of QPR with head of football operations Les Ferdinand when Harry Redknapp quit on 3 February.

Redknapp blamed imminent knee replacement surgery for his decision.

QPR announced on 13 February that Ramsey had been given the manager's job until the end of the season.

Since then the Hoops have managed just one win in 11 league games and there has been speculation linking Brentford's out-going manager Mark Warburton and Real Madrid coach Paul Clement with the job.

QPR have an ageing squad, while they could face sanctions due to Financial Fair Play rules.

But Ramsey said he wants to lead QPR next season.

Ramsey on his future

"I don't see any reason why I shouldn't get the job but football is a very funny game.

"There are people who have won things who have actually got the sack so maybe it might set a different trend."

Chris Ramsey insists the club can move forward with him in the dugout

Ramsey on the club's future

"I don't think the club will capitulate. They have got good owners and Les Ferdinand at the helm who is going to put a long-term strategy into place.

"But whatever happens, the club has to put a long-term plan into place. It's a plan that may take a bit of time to be implemented but they have already started that."

Ramsey on QPR's players

"The ones I have picked on a regular basis have [given everything]. There are some players that could have been available for us who haven't been for whatever reason.

QPR players react after being relegated from the Premier League

"Maybe we have had to pick from a shallow squad. We had a very young substitutes bench against Manchester City and we had three centre halves, one of whom had a broken hand."

Ramsey on losing 6-0 against Manchester City

"The game was always going to be difficult but you have an obligation to people that travel to perform better than that.

"I don't think it was a case of the players not listening. I think some of them switched off, when one switches off it sends everything into a tail spin.

"We're disappointed to lose our Premier League status but the players themselves will be more disappointed with the way they portrayed themselves in what was our biggest game of season."

Ramsey on lessons to be learned

"Unfortunately for us, a lot of our so-called dirty laundry has been aired in the media.

"That's something we are going to try and rectify and try and conduct ourselves with a little bit more pride and dignity as a club.

"But the club is a great club, a small club. Premier League football is what it craves and we will be trying our best to make sure Premier League football comes back to Loftus Road."