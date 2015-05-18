West Bromwich Albion 3-0 Chelsea

Saido Berahino took his Premier League goal tally for the season to 14

West Brom inflicted a third league defeat of the season on champions Chelsea in an eventful game at The Hawthorns.

Saido Berahino opened the scoring with a fine 20-yard strike, before Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas was sent off for kicking the ball at Chris Brunt.

Berahino added a second from the spot after he was brought down by John Terry within seconds of the restart.

Brunt rounded off the win with an angled shot from a quick corner.

The power of P All four managers to beat Jose Mourinho this season have surnames beginning with P: Alan Pardew, Mauricio Pochettino, Phil Parkinson and Tony Pulis.

With Chelsea having already secured the title and West Brom safely ensconced in mid-table, the result had no major significance for either side, but the game began with an intensity that belied the meaningless nature of the contest.

Berahino had not found the net in his previous eight Premier League matches but he recaptured the sparkling form he showed earlier in the season with a superb goal after just nine minutes.

The 21-year-old received the ball from Joleon Lescott on the edge of the area and turned before curling a stunning shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea responded well but their hopes of extending their 16-game unbeaten run - the longest in the top flight this season - were rocked when Fabregas was dismissed in farcical circumstances.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa and Baggies centre-back Gareth McAuley became embroiled in a tussle, and as referee Mike Jones tried to restore order, Fabregas kicked the ball at the group of players around the referee, hitting Brunt on the head.

Ever-present Terry If John Terry plays the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's final match against Sunderland, he will become only the second outfield player to play every single minute of a Premier League season for the champions - after Manchester United's Gary Pallister in 1992-93.

The visitors competed well until half-time despite their numerical disadvantage, but the scale of their task was increased inside 30 seconds of the second half.

Berahino was played through the middle by a brilliant reverse pass from Brunt and Terry hacked the striker down with a desperate challenge - a tackle for which the Chelsea captain was hugely fortunate to escape without a card.

Berahino beat Thibaut Courtois from the spot for his 14th league goal of the season - the third-best tally of any English player, behind Harry Kane and Charlie Austin.

Brunt then ensured that Chelsea would leave The Hawthorns winless from their last four visits, by rifling in a powerful shot that beat Courtois at his near post.

There was time for Mourinho to hand a debut to 18-year-old midfielder Izzy Brown at his former club, but he was powerless to prevent Tony Pulis's side completing an impressive victory.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis: "We still have one more game to go but we are delighted we finished 13th. To win at Manchester United, to beat Chelsea, to draw with Liverpool. Those last five games, you were thinking where are the points coming from for us?

"We made it difficult for Chelsea and looked dangerous when we broke. I have managed against Jose Mourinho twice and managed to beat him twice.

"I haven't seen the red card. Until I see it, I will let you know. I don't think Jose has seen it either."

Cesc Fabregas's red card was the second of his career - the first coming for Arsenal at Everton in January 2006

Saido Berahino has now scored 20 goals in all competitions this season

Chris Brunt's goal was his first in the league since 8 February, when he scored against Burnley

Izzy Brown became the 89th player to play for Chelsea under Jose Mourinho