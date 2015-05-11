Portsmouth Ladies win Women's Premier League Southern Division

Portsmouth FC Ladies have lost just two league games this season

Portsmouth FC Ladies have won the Women's Premier League Southern Division after a 3-1 win over West Ham United Ladies.

The result means they are potentially just one game away from winning promotion to Women's Super League Two.

Pompey will now meet the WPL's Northern Division winners in a play-off on Sunday, 24 May, to decide who goes up.

Only one team from the third tier will be promoted to WSL 2, provided they meet certain FA criteria.

Perry Northeast's Portsmouth side won 18 of their 22 league games this season.

Second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion WFC still have one match remaining but are six points behind Pompey.