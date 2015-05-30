Match ends, Inverness CT 2, Falkirk 1.
Scottish Cup final: Inverness CT 2-1 Falkirk
-
- From the section Football
- Inverness CT win cup in first final
- Watkins opens scoring on 38 mins
- Tremarco sent off in second half
- Grant header levels for Bairns
- Vincent knocks in winner on 86 mins
James Vincent slotted in a late goal as 10-man Inverness Caledonian Thistle won the Scottish Cup for the first time.
The Premiership side took the lead after 38 minutes when Marley Watkins ran on to a clever Aaron Doran pass to round goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.
Peter Grant nodded in an equaliser with 10 minutes to go as Falkirk rallied, shortly after Carl Tremarco was sent off for hauling down Blair Alston.
But, with the Championship side in the ascendancy, Vincent scored a winner.
Inverness broke from defence and MacDonald, Falkirk's semi-final hero, failed to hold a tame Watkins shot, leaving Englishman Vincent a simple tap-in.
It meant that, having lost out in last season's League Cup final, the Highland club celebrated the first major trophy of the 21-year history.
And it caps a season in which John Hughes' side secured their highest ever top-flight placing - third - and qualified for the Europa League.
But they were pushed all the way by a club Hughes previously played for and managed.
Falkirk dominated the second half as their boss, Peter Houston, attempted to become just the third manager to win the Scottish Cup with two different clubs after triumphing with Dundee United in 2010.
But the 14,000 Caley Thistle fans were the ones celebrating, along with those of St Johnstone, whose fourth-place league finish is now good enough to earn a place alongside Hughes's team in Europa League qualifying.
Inverness had looked comfortable going in at the interval in front thanks to Watkins' goal, which he converted with aplomb, gliding away from Grant and MacDonald to slide Doran's pass into the net.
But Falkirk were a changed side after the break and, when Tremarco was dismissed for hauling down Alston and denying him a goal-scoring opportunity, they really turned the screw.
Alston's free kick was headed in at the back post by Grant and the underdogs suddenly became favourites to win the cup for the first time since 1957.
But Vincent dashed their dreams as he fulfilled those of the Caley Thistle fans, who celebrated with their heroes as the full-time whistle sounded.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Esson
- 3Shinnie
- 14Devine
- 6Meekings
- 18TremarcoBooked at 75mins
- 16Tansey
- 8Draper
- 15WatkinsSubstituted forRossat 90+3'minutes
- 10DoranSubstituted forWilliamsat 78'minutes
- 22ChristieSubstituted forVincentat 72'minutes
- 7Ofere
Substitutes
- 4Vincent
- 11Ross
- 17Horner
- 19Williams
- 20Polworth
- 25Kink
- 31Mackay
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 2Duffie
- 5McCracken
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 8Alston
- 6Vaulks
- 7TaiwoBooked at 77mins
- 10Sibbald
- 9SmithSubstituted forBia Biat 63'minutes
- 33LoySubstituted forMorganat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Muirhead
- 12Bowman
- 15Dick
- 20Cooper
- 22Blair
- 28Bia Bi
- 36Morgan
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 37,149
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 2, Falkirk 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Taylor Morgan replaces Rory Loy.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Nick Ross replaces Marley Watkins because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luke Leahy (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 2, Falkirk 1. James Vincent (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Falkirk 1. Peter Grant (Falkirk) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Blair Alston following a set piece situation.
Foul by Marley Watkins (Inverness CT).
Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Danny Williams replaces Aaron Doran.
Booking
Tom Taiwo (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Taiwo (Falkirk).
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Blair Alston (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Vincent (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Duffie (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. James Vincent replaces Ryan Christie.
Attempt missed. Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Josh Meekings.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Inverness CT).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).
Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Botti Bia Bi replaces David Smith.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Ross Draper.
Attempt missed. Blair Alston (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Rory Loy (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Greg Tansey.
Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Danny Devine (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.