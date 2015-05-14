Alan Shearer: Former Newcastle striker joins Twitter

Former Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer joined Twitter with a cheeky message for anyone thinking of winding him up.

Shearer, 44, retired as a player in 2006 and briefly managed Newcastle before moving into the media, becoming a regular Match of the Day pundit.

His former club are 17th in the Premier League and Shearer used their plight to warn anyone considering abusing him.

He posted: "Any abuse and I'll come round and give you Newcastle tickets."

