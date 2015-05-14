Argentine domestic football suspended after player dies

Argentina's domestic games will be suspended 'out of respect', the president of the country's FA says.

Professional football matches in Argentina have been suspended this weekend after a fourth division player died of a head injury sustained during a game.

Emanuel Ortega fractured his skull while playing for San Martin de Burzaco against Juventud Unida.

The 21-year-old fell backwards into a perimeter wall after challenging for the ball with Alexis Valenzuela.

Ortega died in hospital on Thursday after undergoing two operations.

"Everyone agreed to it," said Luis Segura, president of the Argentine Football Association. "One shouldn't play, out of respect for the magnitude of the tragedy.

"I don't think anyone is in the mood to think about a football match."

Manchester City's Argentina forward Sergio Aguero tweeted: "Sad news about the death of Emanuel Ortega. My condolences to his family and friends."

Valenzula told the Daily Mirror he was "frozen" when he heard the news, but that the match officials said he had done nothing wrong.