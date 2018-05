Ben Davies: Sheffield United release midfielder

From the section

Ben Davies scored four goals in 19 appearances for Sheffield United this season

Sheffield United have released midfielder Ben Davies.

The 33-year-old joined the Blades on a one-year deal last summer after a successful loan spell and made 19 appearances this season.

Midfielder Michael Doyle, 34, who confirmed on Wednesday he had been released, also departs along with 31-year-old goalkeeper Iain Turner.

Hearts midfielder Jason Holt, 22, and Blackpool striker Steve Davies, 27, have left after their loan deals ended.