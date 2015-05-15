Gareth Ainsworth: Wycombe boss 'proud' to make Wembley final

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth made 117 appearances for the club in his playing career

Gareth Ainsworth says he is "so proud" to be Wycombe manager after his side reached the League Two play-off final with a 5-3 aggregate win over Plymouth.

The club finished 22nd last season, only securing safety on goal difference with a final-day victory at Torquay.

But they will now face Southend for a spot in League One, after the Shrimpers beat Stevenage 3-1 in extra time.

"I'm a really lucky guy. I was stuck by when things were going really bad," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Things just seem to have happened the right way this season - Andrew Howard coming in as chairman, the signings gelling so quick and with injuries, we've been lucky."

Former Wycombe midfielder Ainsworth also praised forward Steven Craig, who withdrew from his squad through injury before the game.

"He has made a hell of a brave decision to say 'I cannot play tonight, I won't do the boys justice.'

"Things like that, they send shivers down my spine. I'm so lucky to just be a proud Wycombe Wanderers manager.

"I hope the emotion's coming across because I am so proud to be able to take my team to Wembley, lead them out and hopefully we can do the job there."