League Two
Southend1Wycombe1
Southend United win 7-6 on penalties

Southend United 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers (7-6 pens)

By Phil Shepka

BBC Sport at Wembley

Daniel Bentley
Southend goalkeeper Daniel Bentley tipped Sam Wood's penalty onto the post to clinch promotion

Southend goalkeeper Daniel Bentley was his side's hero as the Shrimpers beat Wycombe on penalties to win the League Two play-off final at Wembley.

With Southend 7-6 up in the shootout, Bentley kept out Sam Wood's effort to earn his side promotion to League One.

Earlier, Bentley had deflected Joe Jacobson's 25-yard free-kick into his own net to give Wycombe an extra-time lead.

But Joe Pigott slotted home in the 122nd minute to take it to penalties.

Wycombe goalkeeper Alex Lynch, making only his third senior start, saved the second Southend penalty from Ben Coker but, after Wanderers midfielder Matt Bloomfield - a first-minute substitute for the injured Sam Saunders - missed Wycombe's fourth penalty and the next two were scored, it went to sudden death.

Both sides converted their next two and, after Cian Bolger fired in the 15th penalty of the shootout, Bentley tipped Wood's effort onto the post to end the Shrimpers' five-year stay in the fourth tier.

If at first you don't succeed...
It was third time lucky for Southend, having lost in the play-offs twice in the previous three seasons.

Defeat will be bitterly disappointing for Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys, who last season avoided relegation out of the Football League thanks to a final-day win over Torquay.

They finished fourth in the regular season, one place above Southend, and reached the final thanks to a 5-3 aggregate victory over Plymouth.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Ainsworth on Southend v Wycombe

The first half was a drab affair, but had Bolger not been adjudged to have pushed a defender at an early free-kick then Barry Corr's powerful header into the net for Southend would have stood.

Both Corr and veteran defender Adam Barrett spurned headed second-half chances as the Shrimpers looked to take control.

But when Paul Hayes was fed in by Aaron Holloway, Bentley had to be at full stretch to deny his low strike.

Bentley then pulled off a remarkable stop to deny Aaron Pierre's late headed effort as the tie went to an extra 30 minutes.

And when Michael Timlin fouled Holloway on the edge of the box, Jacobson's curling free-kick hit the bar and bounced off the unfortunate Bentley and into the net.

Southend pressed hard and their attacking approach gave Holloway a chance to seal victory, but his mazy run was stopped by a despairing diving tackle from Coker.

And Myles Weston played a ball into the box from the left and Pigott, on loan from Charlton, struck into the far corner to send the game to penalties.

How the shootout unfolded
Southend United (took first pen)Wycombe Wanderers
1-0 Pigott scored1-1 Murphy scored
1-1 Coker saved1-2 Mawson scored
2-2 Leonard scored2-3 Hayes scored
3-3 Payne scored3-3 Bloomfield saved
4-3 Timlin scored4-4 Bean scored
5-4 Barrett scored5-5 Jacobson scored
6-5 Weston scored6-6 Holloway scored
7-6 Bolger scored7-6 Wood saved
Joe Jacobson (left)
Joe Jacobson (left) celebrates after his free-kick was deflected into Southend's goal to give Wycombe the lead in extra time
Southend United players celebrate winning the penalty shootout
Southend's players react to Daniel Bentley's penalty save which secured promotion
Wycombe Wanderers players
Wycombe Wanderers spent most of the regular season in the automatic promotion places
Southend
Southend will be playing in League One next season for the first time since 2010

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2White
  • 15BolgerBooked at 31mins
  • 26Barrett
  • 3Coker
  • 12AtkinsonSubstituted forWestonat 80'minutes
  • 18LeonardBooked at 114mins
  • 8Timlin
  • 7WorrallSubstituted forPayneat 97'minutes
  • 10Corr
  • 25McLaughlinSubstituted forPigottat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Prosser
  • 11Weston
  • 13Smith
  • 19Payne
  • 22Deegan
  • 24Cassidy
  • 32Pigott

Wycombe

  • 21Lynch
  • 8Bean
  • 26MawsonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Pierre
  • 3Jacobson
  • 4YennarisSubstituted forMurphyat 111'minutes
  • 11WoodBooked at 114mins
  • 9HayesBooked at 22mins
  • 7SaundersSubstituted forBloomfieldat 4'minutes
  • 31EphraimSubstituted forCraigat 85'minutes
  • 25Holloway

Substitutes

  • 10Bloomfield
  • 12Craig
  • 15Murphy
  • 19McClure
  • 20Horlock
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 23Onyedinma
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
38,252

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home17
Away18
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home23
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 1(7), Wycombe Wanderers 1(6).

Penalties over

Penalty Shootout ends, Southend United 1(7), Wycombe Wanderers 1(6).

Penalty saved! Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(7), Wycombe Wanderers 1(6). Cian Bolger (Southend United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(6), Wycombe Wanderers 1(6). Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(6), Wycombe Wanderers 1(5). Myles Weston (Southend United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(5), Wycombe Wanderers 1(5). Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(5), Wycombe Wanderers 1(4). Adam Barrett (Southend United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(4), Wycombe Wanderers 1(4). Marcus Bean (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(4), Wycombe Wanderers 1(3). Michael Timlin (Southend United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(3), Wycombe Wanderers 1(3). Jack Payne (Southend United) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(2), Wycombe Wanderers 1(3). Paul Hayes (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(2), Wycombe Wanderers 1(2). Ryan Leonard (Southend United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(1), Wycombe Wanderers 1(2). Alfie Mawson (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty saved! Ben Coker (Southend United) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(1), Wycombe Wanderers 1(1). Peter Murphy (Wycombe Wanderers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1(1), Wycombe Wanderers 1. Joe Pigott (Southend United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Southend United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

Second Half Extra Time ends, Southend United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 1. Joe Pigott (Southend United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Corr with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (Southend United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ben Coker with a cross.

Hand ball by Michael Timlin (Southend United).

Jack Payne (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Booking

Ryan Leonard (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by John White (Southend United).

Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Leonard (Southend United).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Peter Murphy replaces Nico Yennaris because of an injury.

Delay in match Nico Yennaris (Wycombe Wanderers) because of an injury.

Second Half Extra Time begins Southend United 0, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

First Half Extra Time ends, Southend United 0, Wycombe Wanderers 1.

Attempt blocked. Jack Payne (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Myles Weston.

Ben Coker (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers).

Foul by Ben Coker (Southend United).

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton462810869393094
2Shrewsbury462781167313689
3Bury462671360402085
4Wycombe462315867452284
5Southend4624121054381684
6Stevenage462012146254872
7Plymouth4620111555371871
8Luton4619111654441068
9Newport461811175154-365
10Exeter461713166165-464
11Morecambe461712175352163
12Northampton46187216762561
13Oxford Utd461516155049161
14Dag & Red46178215859-159
15Wimbledon461416165460-658
16Portsmouth461415175254-257
17Accrington461511205877-1956
18York461119164651-552
19Cambridge461312216166-551
20Carlisle46148245674-1850
21Mansfield46139243862-2448
22Hartlepool46129253970-3145
23Cheltenham46914234067-2741
24Tranmere46912254567-2239
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story