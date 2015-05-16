Everton boss Roberto Martinez is pleased with the composure shown by his side as they came back from a goal down to beat West Ham 2-1 at Upton Park.

The Hammers took the lead through Stewart Downing, before Leon Osman made it 1-1 and Romelu Lukaku scored a 93rd-minute winner for the Toffees.

Lukaku has scored in each of his six appearances in all competitions for Everton against West Ham, with the win moving the Blues up to 10th in the Premier League.