Steven Gerrard: Liverpool farewell was 'emotional'

Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace: Steven Gerrard 'proud' of Liverpool career

Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has brought his 17-year career at Anfield to an "emotional" end after playing his final home match for the club.

The 34-year-old was given a rousing reception by supporters in his 709th game for the Reds, which ended in a 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

"It was very emotional. An unbelievable send-off," he told BBC Sport.

"I am very proud looking back at the last 17 years and I will never forget this day."

He added: "It's a day I've been dreading, because I will miss it so much."

Steven Gerrard greeted by guard of honour for Anfield farewell

Gerrard will play his final game for his hometown club away at Stoke next weekend, before leaving to play for LA Galaxy in the United States in the summer.

Liverpool supporters arrived at Anfield hours before the game against Palace to pay tribute to the former England midfielder, who was given a guard of honour by both teams on his way to the pitch before kick-off.

The result did not match the sense of anticipation in the ground, with Palace coming from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

But the Liverpool faithful roared its approval as Gerrard addressed the crowd after the game, while his team-mates looked on, all wearing shirts with the name Gerrard and the number eight on the back.

"Steven got a wonderful send-off and he gave everything right to the end," said Reds manager Brendan Rodgers.

"It was fantastic for him and his family but obviously the result and performance were disappointing.

Gerrard's team-mates donned number eight shirts in homage to their captain

"Steven is a player and a person who is irreplaceable in terms of what he has given over his time here. The standards he has set have been second to none."

Eagles manager Alan Pardew paid his own tribute to Gerrard, saying: "For me, he's carried the nation at times. We should all be honoured to have someone who has conducted himself as Steven has."

Gerrard on returning to Anfield

Liverpool 1-3 Crystal Palace: Brendan Rodgers says result dampened occasion

Gerrard was asked about the possibility of him returning to Liverpool on loan in the future.

"I wanted to say goodbye in a proper way," he said.

"The only way I'd ever come back would be an emergency situation, but I hope I'm not needed come the winter."

Gerrard on management

"You have to be good enough. This is a big club and can be brutal at times.

"I'm trying to go through the coaching badges and it's a bridge I will cross in a couple of years."

Gerrard on Liverpool's future

Liverpool fans paid tribute to their iconic number eight

"It was a cruel blow losing Luis Suarez in the summer [to Barcelona] and Daniel Sturridge's injuries.

"But there is a big core of potential and it's important we strengthen to compete and bridge that gap between the top sides."

Gerrard on moving to the US

"It will be a difficult challenge, with less pressure, but I want to play for a few more years.

"Only then will I decide what's next for me."