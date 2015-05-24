Match ends, Leicester City 5, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Leicester City 5-1 Queens Park Rangers
- Leicester have picked up 22 points since 4 April
- Vardy and Austin score after England call-ups
- QPR's 25th loss of season - club record in Premier League
- Foxes finish on 41 points, six clear of relegation zone
Jamie Vardy celebrated his England call-up with a goal as Leicester hammered relegated QPR.
Vardy, 28, grabbed his fifth of the season as the Foxes - bottom at the start of April - made it seven wins in nine games.
Marc Albrighton doubled the Foxes tally, before Leonardo Ulloa, Esteban Cambiasso and Andrej Kramaric added further goals after the break.
QPR's Charlie Austin, also called-up by England, headed a consolation.
It was a fitting end to the season for Nigel Pearson's side, who had already achieved the seemingly impossible and secured Premier League football for a second successive season.
Pearson's team were bottom of the table and seven points adrift at the beginning of April but have picked up 22 points from the last nine games to avoid relegation and a return to the Championship.
For Chris Ramsey, meanwhile, in his first game in permanent charge of QPR, it was proof that a major rebuilding job is required over the summer as he prepares for life in the second tier.
QPR were simply outclassed by a Leicester side that were in party mode from the first whistle and dominated throughout.
Vardy - named in Roy Hodgson's England squad for the games against the Republic of Ireland and Slovenia next month - opened the scoring on 16 minutes when he pounced on an error by QPR keeper Alex McCarthy, who spilled a tame-looking effort from Riyad Mahrez.
Albrighton, a threat all afternoon, ran unchallenged into the area to ram home Jeffrey Schlupp's cross and make it 2-0.
Foxes top-scorer Ulloa notched his 13th of the campaign, though he did not know much about it - Wes Morgan's deflected shot hitting him in the chest and going in - before crowd favourite Cambiasso drilled in a fourth.
Austin salvaged some pride for the visitors by rising beautifully to head in Joey Barton's cross.
Vardy and Cambiasso departed to a standing ovation before substitute Kramaric pounced on yet another defensive error by the visitors to complete the demolition.
Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson on Jamie Vardy's England call-up: "Being called up is a reflection of his development as a player and of the sort of team he has played in. If you are going to break into the England side you need to be playing exceptionally well - but also your team-mates need to be playing well as well."
On Esteban Cambiasso's future: "It is unbelievable that he has been able to perform at the level he has in a side that has not always been able to produce winning results. He has been a big part of us retaining our status. I hope he stays but he needs time to reflect."
QPR boss Chris Ramsey: "We are in the position we are because we haven't had the quality to takes chances when they come and because we've made too many errors in defence. Everybody here wants to look to the future and to start putting plans in place to get back to where we want to be as a club."
Line-ups
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 27WasilewskiSubstituted forde Laetat 45'minutes
- 14Huth
- 5Morgan
- 11Albrighton
- 19CambiassoSubstituted forDrinkwaterat 76'minutes
- 10King
- 15Schlupp
- 26Mahrez
- 23Ulloa
- 9VardySubstituted forKramaricat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 2de Laet
- 3Konchesky
- 4Drinkwater
- 7Hammond
- 32Schwarzer
- 39Wood
- 40Kramaric
QPR
- 12McCarthy
- 15Onuoha
- 22Dunne
- 6Hill
- 13YunSubstituted forKpekawaat 85'minutes
- 7Phillips
- 20HenrySubstituted forComleyat 80'minutes
- 8Barton
- 10Fer
- 9Austin
- 39Grego-Cox
Substitutes
- 21Murphy
- 23Hoilett
- 36Doughty
- 38Furlong
- 41Comley
- 42Kpekawa
- 45Petrasso
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 31,467
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 5, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 5, Queens Park Rangers 1. Andrej Kramaric (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Cole Kpekawa replaces Yun Suk-Young.
Foul by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Andy King (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jeffrey Schlupp.
Attempt blocked. Brandon Comley (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Brandon Comley replaces Karl Henry.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Daniel Drinkwater replaces Esteban Cambiasso.
Attempt missed. Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Robert Huth.
Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy King (Leicester City).
Attempt missed. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Attempt missed. Robert Huth (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Clint Hill.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Andrej Kramaric replaces Jamie Vardy.
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Nedum Onuoha.
Attempt missed. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. Andy King (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Esteban Cambiasso.
Offside, Leicester City. Marc Albrighton tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Queens Park Rangers 1. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joey Barton with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Robert Huth.
Hand ball by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 4, Queens Park Rangers 0. Esteban Cambiasso (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 3, Queens Park Rangers 0. Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Morgan following a corner.
Attempt missed. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joey Barton.