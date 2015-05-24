Newcastle United 2-0 West Ham United

Moussa Sissoko gave Newcastle the lead in the 54th minute

Newcastle secure top-flight safety

Sissoko and Gutierrez score in second half

Fans direct anger at club owner Ashley

West Ham finish in 12th place

Newcastle United survived relegation from the Premier League by securing the win they needed against West Ham to assure safety at St James' Park.

They knew victory against Sam Allardyce's side - in his last game after it was revealed his West Ham contract would not be renewed - would condemn Hull City to relegation to the Championship.

The three points were duly delivered on an afternoon of tension on Tyneside, courtesy of Moussa Sissoko's header early in the second half that sent a thunderous roar around the stadium in an outpouring of elation and sheer relief.

Carver relief as Newcastle survive

And, in a fitting moment high on emotion, Jonas Gutierrez added a second late on - a goal ecstatically received, not simply for its significance in the context of the Premier League but also because the Argentine is a hugely popular figure after returning to the side in March following treatment for testicular cancer.

Newcastle's fans rejoiced in the result that ensured they will be in the Premier League next season while manager John Carver, who has had such a miserable time since succeeding Alan Pardew at the turn of the year, could at least have the consolation of not being the man to take this giant of a club down.

Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 live "I don't think anyone could say Newcastle didn't deserve the result today. There was a great atmosphere, the players showed they wanted to stay in the Premier League and the fans backed them. I'm delighted they will be playing top flight football next season. "Now if they stop selling their best players, bring in a few new faces and play the best team in cup competitions, you never know, we might just have a very good club on our hands."

For West Ham counterpart Allardyce, this was a miserable conclusion to his stay at Upton Park.

Allardyce has done a presentable job at West Ham, getting them promoted to the Premier League and consolidating their position, but he remained an unloved figure among their fans and this was no fond farewell as he was roundly abused by thousands of travelling supporters once Newcastle went ahead.

Even in the moments of joy that followed the final whistle, Newcastle fans swiftly turned their attention to their unpopular owner Mike Ashley, with resounding chants of "Get Out Of Our Club" - a wish it seems he has no intention of granting.

Ashley gave a rare interview before kick-off, insisting he would not sell and would remain in charge until they won a trophy - but for now survival equals success for a club that has slumped so spectacularly since the turn of the year.

The scale and significance of the occasion could be measured in the number of Newcastle fans gathered around St James' Park hours before kick-off in anticipation of what Carver described as the club's biggest game for six years.

Allardyce happy with 'mutual' decision

In a noisy, tense atmosphere Newcastle almost got the perfect start inside two minutes when Emmanuel Riviere made space inside the area but flashed an effort across goal.

Riviere was also just off target with an acrobatic bicycle kick before West Ham settled down and started to play on the nerves of everyone inside the famous old stadium.

Tim Krul needed to be alert to block low down from Stewart Downing as the Hammers demonstrated that they were not on Tyneside simply to usher Newcastle to safety.

Newcastle picked up the pace once more at the start of the second half and after Riviere had missed another good chance, failing to connect with Daryl Janmaat's cross from six yards out, the breakthrough the whole of Tyneside craved arrived after 54 minutes.

Gutierrez provided an inviting cross to the far post where Sissoko rose highest to head low past keeper Adrian to spark an outpouring of joy and noise that could have been heard on the nearby Tyne Bridge.

After Vernon Anita wasted a perfect opportunity to at least afford the Newcastle fans some relaxation, Gutierrez stepped in to add the second.

And after directing anger at Ashley, Newcastle's fans broke off to give Gutierrez a rapturous reception as he was last off the pitch and in to the arms of the waiting Carver.