Match ends, Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 0.
Newcastle United 2-0 West Ham United
-
- From the section Football
- Newcastle secure top-flight safety
- Sissoko and Gutierrez score in second half
- Fans direct anger at club owner Ashley
- West Ham finish in 12th place
Newcastle United survived relegation from the Premier League by securing the win they needed against West Ham to assure safety at St James' Park.
They knew victory against Sam Allardyce's side - in his last game after it was revealed his West Ham contract would not be renewed - would condemn Hull City to relegation to the Championship.
The three points were duly delivered on an afternoon of tension on Tyneside, courtesy of Moussa Sissoko's header early in the second half that sent a thunderous roar around the stadium in an outpouring of elation and sheer relief.
And, in a fitting moment high on emotion, Jonas Gutierrez added a second late on - a goal ecstatically received, not simply for its significance in the context of the Premier League but also because the Argentine is a hugely popular figure after returning to the side in March following treatment for testicular cancer.
Newcastle's fans rejoiced in the result that ensured they will be in the Premier League next season while manager John Carver, who has had such a miserable time since succeeding Alan Pardew at the turn of the year, could at least have the consolation of not being the man to take this giant of a club down.
|Former Newcastle captain Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 live
|"I don't think anyone could say Newcastle didn't deserve the result today. There was a great atmosphere, the players showed they wanted to stay in the Premier League and the fans backed them. I'm delighted they will be playing top flight football next season.
|"Now if they stop selling their best players, bring in a few new faces and play the best team in cup competitions, you never know, we might just have a very good club on our hands."
For West Ham counterpart Allardyce, this was a miserable conclusion to his stay at Upton Park.
Allardyce has done a presentable job at West Ham, getting them promoted to the Premier League and consolidating their position, but he remained an unloved figure among their fans and this was no fond farewell as he was roundly abused by thousands of travelling supporters once Newcastle went ahead.
Even in the moments of joy that followed the final whistle, Newcastle fans swiftly turned their attention to their unpopular owner Mike Ashley, with resounding chants of "Get Out Of Our Club" - a wish it seems he has no intention of granting.
Ashley gave a rare interview before kick-off, insisting he would not sell and would remain in charge until they won a trophy - but for now survival equals success for a club that has slumped so spectacularly since the turn of the year.
The scale and significance of the occasion could be measured in the number of Newcastle fans gathered around St James' Park hours before kick-off in anticipation of what Carver described as the club's biggest game for six years.
In a noisy, tense atmosphere Newcastle almost got the perfect start inside two minutes when Emmanuel Riviere made space inside the area but flashed an effort across goal.
Riviere was also just off target with an acrobatic bicycle kick before West Ham settled down and started to play on the nerves of everyone inside the famous old stadium.
Tim Krul needed to be alert to block low down from Stewart Downing as the Hammers demonstrated that they were not on Tyneside simply to usher Newcastle to safety.
Newcastle picked up the pace once more at the start of the second half and after Riviere had missed another good chance, failing to connect with Daryl Janmaat's cross from six yards out, the breakthrough the whole of Tyneside craved arrived after 54 minutes.
Gutierrez provided an inviting cross to the far post where Sissoko rose highest to head low past keeper Adrian to spark an outpouring of joy and noise that could have been heard on the nearby Tyne Bridge.
After Vernon Anita wasted a perfect opportunity to at least afford the Newcastle fans some relaxation, Gutierrez stepped in to add the second.
And after directing anger at Ashley, Newcastle's fans broke off to give Gutierrez a rapturous reception as he was last off the pitch and in to the arms of the waiting Carver.
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 1Krul
- 22Janmaat
- 6Williamson
- 2Coloccini
- 36Dummett
- 8AnitaSubstituted forGouffranat 89'minutes
- 14Colback
- 7SissokoBooked at 54mins
- 29Riviere
- 18GutiérrezBooked at 86mins
- 9Cissé
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 10de Jong
- 11Gouffran
- 17Pérez
- 20Cabella
- 28Ameobi
- 41Woodman
West Ham
- 13Adrián
- 18Jenkinson
- 32BurkeSubstituted forTomkinsat 69'minutes
- 2Reid
- 3Cresswell
- 8KouyatéSubstituted forLeeat 77'minutes
- 30Song
- 11Downing
- 4Nolan
- 31E ValenciaSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 63'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 24Cole
Substitutes
- 5Tomkins
- 7Jarvis
- 12de Carvalho
- 17O'Brien
- 21Amalfitano
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 36Lee
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 52,094
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 0.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).
Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Yoan Gouffran replaces Vurnon Anita.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Jonás Gutiérrez.
Booking
Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 2, West Ham United 0. Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Colback.
Offside, West Ham United. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Winston Reid is caught offside.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Emmanuel Rivière.
Carlton Cole (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United).
Booking
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United).
Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Carlton Cole.
Offside, Newcastle United. Emmanuel Rivière tries a through ball, but Papiss Demba Cissé is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Elliot Lee replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Fabricio Coloccini (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Alexandre Song.
Attempt missed. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) left footed shot from long range on the right misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Papiss Demba Cissé (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Sissoko with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.
Attempt missed. Carlton Cole (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. James Tomkins replaces Reece Burke.
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Rivière (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United).
Jonás Gutiérrez (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Enner Valencia.
Stewart Downing (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vurnon Anita (Newcastle United).
Booking
Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 1, West Ham United 0. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonás Gutiérrez with a cross.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).
Paul Dummett (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Williamson (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Colback with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
Second Half
Second Half begins Newcastle United 0, West Ham United 0.