Steven Gerrard: One club, 17 years, 7,000km run, £0 in fees

Steven Gerrard: LFC - 1998-2015

On Gerrard's debut, Cher's 'Believe' was number one, Google had been going two months, Raheem Sterling was three months old and the average UK house price was £76,000.

Games played (all competitions)

1998-99: 13

1999-00: 31

2000-01: 50

2001-02: 45

2002-03: 54

2003-04: 47

2004-05: 43

2005-06: 53

2006-07: 51

2007-08: 52

2008-09: 44

2009-10: 49

2010-11: 24

2011-12: 28

2012-13: 46

2013-14: 39

2014-15: 41

Goals

1998-990 goals

1999-001

2000-017

2001-023

2002-035

2003-044

2004-057

2005-0610

2006-077

2007-0811

2008-0916

2009-109

2010-114

2011-125

2012-139

2013-1413

2014-159

Assists

1999-2000 3 assists

2000-2001 2

2001-2002 8

2002-2003 7

2003-2004 7

2004-2005 4

2005-2006 5

2006-2007 2

2007-2008 8

2008-2009 9

2009-2010 7

2010-2011 5

2011-2012 2

2012-2013 9

2013-2014 13

2014-2015 1

Gerrard the saviour - a scorer of late goals (all competitions)

0-15 minutes 15 goals 8.06% of total

16-30 minutes 20 goals 10.75% of total

31-45 minutes 30 goals 16.13% of total

46-60 minutes 39 goals 21.97% of total

61-75 minutes 42 goals 22.58% of total

76-90 minutes 40 goals 21.51% of total

Where opponents have come from (all competitions)

England 53, France 7, Italy 7, Spain 7, Bulgaria 3, Germany 3, Portugal 3, Romania 3, Russia 3, Wales 3, Belgium 2, Netherlands 2, Scotland 2, Switzerland 2, Turkey 2, Austria 1, Belarus 1, Brazil 1, Costa Rica 1, Czech Republic 1, Finland 1, Greece 1, Hungary 1, Israel 1, Lithuania 1, Macedonia 1, Slovenia 1, Ukraine 1.

Of the 115 teams he has faced, he has scored against 65.

How his on-field position has changed

Heat map showing Gerrard's touches against Manchester United in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford on 14 March 2009 Gerrard is predominantly in the attacking half.

Heat map showing Gerrard's touches against Manchester United in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on 16 March 2014. Gerrard is predominantly in the defensive half.

Disciplinary record (all competitions)

Gerrard has seven career red cards and 84 yellow cards. Gerrard has been dismissed four more times than any other player in Liverpool's history.

Total cost in transfers

Gerrard: £0, Ade Akinbiyi: £15.3m, Andy Carroll: £50m, Zlatan Ibrahimovic: £133.2m, Robbie Keane £73.8m, Cristiano Ronaldo: £92.2m, Fernando Torres £76.5m.

Gerrard compared to his peers

Gerrard: Games: 504 Goals: 120 Trophies: 10

Xavi: Games: 504 Goals: 58 Trophies: 23

Pirlo: Games: 491 Goals: 58 Trophies: 16

Vieira: Games: 456 Goals: 44 Trophies: 18

Ballack: Games 372 Goals: 94 Trophies: 14

Top 10 players Gerrard has played against the most

Giggs 24 games

Jaaskelainen 23

Barry 23

Ferdinand 23

Carrick 23

O'Shea 21

Distin 21

Rooney 21

Scholes 20

Phil Neville 20

Most played with

Goalkeeper: Jose Reina 228

Right-back: Jamie Carragher 383

Centre-back: Sami Hyypia 268

Centre-back: Daniel Agger 141

Centre-back: Martin Skrtel 164

Left-back: John Arne Riise 199

Right midfield: Dirk Kuyt 160

Centre midfield: Dietmar Hamann 157

Centre midfield: Lucas Leiva 147

Left midfield: Danny Murphy 128

Striker: Michael Owen 135

Remember these? They all played once with Gerrard

Pegguy Arphexad, Gabriel Paletta, Jason McAteer, David Raven, Jon Newby

Gerrard v Lampard

Gerrard games 504, goals 120, assists 92, trophies 10

Lampard games 609, goals 177, assists 102, trophies 13

Career in numbers

One club, five managers, 160 players played with, 7,000km approximate distance run

Liverpool's all-time lists

Most appearances

Ian Callaghan 857

Jamie Carragher 737

Gerrard 710

Ray Clemence 665

Emlyn Hughes 665

Most goals

Ian Rush 346

Roger Hunt 285

Gordon Hodgson 241

Billy Liddell 228

Gerrard 186

Most games as captain

Gerrard 473

Ron Yeats 417

Emlyn Hughes 337

Alex Raisbeck 267

Donald Mackinlay 250

Premier League data unless otherwise stated.