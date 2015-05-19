Blackpool: Nile Ranger stays on as 17 players are released

Nile Ranger played 14 times for Blackpool last season, scoring twice

Relegated Blackpool have just 10 contracted players after announcing 17 of the squad will be released.

The Seasiders, without a manager after Lee Clark's exit, have taken up one-year options on Nile Ranger, Jose Miguel Cubero and Andrea Orlandi.

Former Newcastle striker Ranger, 24, has not played for Blackpool since November and has reportedly not even been at the club since December.

Midfielder Jamie O'Hara is considering a new contract offer.

Tom Barkhuizen was also offered new terms but he has agreed a contract with League Two side Morecambe.

Tom Aldred, Henry Cameron, Charles Dunne, David Ferguson, Luke Higham, Connor Oliver and new signing Jarrett Rivers are under contract.

Peter Clarke, Nathan Delfouneso, Jacob Mellis, Nyron Nosworthy, Darren O'Dea and Francois Zoko are among the players released.

It leaves Blackpool in a similar situation that occurred at the start of the last campaign, when they had only eight professionals under contract two weeks before their first game of the season.

And just like last season, Blackpool are without a senior goalkeeper after Elliot Parish was released and Joe Lewis returned to parent club Cardiff.

Blackpool, who were in the Premier League as recently as 2010-11, are searching for a sixth manager since November 2012 as they prepare for life in League One, having finished bottom of the Championship with just four wins and 26 points from 46 matches.