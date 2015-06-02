BBC Sport - Fifa Women's World Cup 2015: Fans gear up for the tournament

Fans gear up for the Women's World Cup

BBC Sport's Sarah Mulkerrins speaks to the fans as are growing in excitement at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada.

USA and Germany are among the favourites to challenge holders Japan. England, led by Mark Sampson, are one of the 24 teams in Canada for the tournament.

The competition begins on Saturday, 6 June as hosts Canada take on China.

Click here for BBC Sport's coverage details of the 2015 Women's World Cup.

