Manager John Carver says Newcastle United's final Premier League match of the season at home to West Ham United is the club's "biggest game in six years" and that relegation would be "unbearable".

The Magpies welcome back former boss Sam Allardyce's Hammers knowing a victory will guarantee their top-flight survival, despite a terrible slump in form in which they have taken just one point from their last 10 matches.

Any other result at St James' Park will open the door for Hull City to leapfrog Newcastle on the final day if the Tigers can beat Manchester United at home.