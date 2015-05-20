BBC Sport - Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland: Emotional Dick Advocaat proud of team

Emotional Advocaat proud of team

Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat is delighted after his team "gave everything" to claim a 0-0 draw at Arsenal that preserved their Premier League status.

The Black Cats produced a battling display and could have won the match, with substitute Steven Fletcher missing three good chances.

The draw means Sunderland cannot be relegated having reached 38 points - four clear of danger with just one round of matches remaining.

