Emotional Advocaat proud of team
Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat is delighted after his team "gave everything" to claim a 0-0 draw at Arsenal that preserved their Premier League status.
The Black Cats produced a battling display and could have won the match, with substitute Steven Fletcher missing three good chances.
The draw means Sunderland cannot be relegated having reached 38 points - four clear of danger with just one round of matches remaining.