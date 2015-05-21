Luke Joyce: Carlisle United sign Accrington Stanley midfielder

Luke Joyce made 28 appearances for Carlisle United before joining Accrington Stanley in 2009

Carlisle have signed midfielder Luke Joyce to a two-year deal after he decided not to renew his contract at League Two rivals Accrington Stanley.

Joyce previously spent three years with the Cumbrians after signing for the club in 2006 from Wigan.

The 27-year-old joined Stanley on a free transfer in 2009, scoring 10 goals in 276 appearances.

"He left this club as a boy and he's coming back as a man," Carlisle boss Keith Curle told the club's website.

"He wants to get on the ball and get other players involved in the game.

"He knows when and when not to try to play football and he's a player who can dictate the pace with his positioning and with his use of the ball."

Joyce is Carlisle's third signing this week, following deals for midfielder Jason Kennedy and defender Michael Raynes.