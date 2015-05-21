Celtic beat Rangers to win Scottish Youth Cup

By Richard Wilson

BBC Scotland at Hampden

Celtic celebrate their Youth Cup triumph at Hampden
Celtic have won the Scottish Youth Cup five times in the last six years

Celtic swept to an impressive 5-2 victory against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden.

The emphatic scoreline was an accurate reflection, with Aidan Nesbitt the standout with a hat-trick.

A quick and skilful striker, he tormented Rangers' defenders, with Celtic's other goals coming from Sam Wardrop and Luke Donnelly.

Rangers levelled briefly at 1-1 through a Calum Waters own goal, with Dylan Dykes adding a late consolation.

There was an eerie atmosphere at the national stadium, since only 2,000 fans were allowed to attend, a decisions made by both clubs rather than the authorities.

Those in attendance were treated to a display of vibrancy from Celtic's young players.

With Jamie Lindsay anchoring the midfield with poise, and Nesbitt, the pacy Paul McMullan and Kieran Tierney, another deft attacker, providing s cutting edge up front, Celtic were fluently effective.

Rangers had players with first-team experience in their line-up, with Fraser Aird, Tom Walsh and Ryan Hardie starting, but their play lacked coherence.

The occasion will be a memory for the players, but the worth of the respective clubs' youth policies will be how many of these individuals go on to feature regularly in the first-team, but there was certainly promise on display.

