Celtic beat Rangers to win Scottish Youth Cup
Celtic swept to an impressive 5-2 victory against Rangers in the Scottish Youth Cup final at Hampden.
The emphatic scoreline was an accurate reflection, with Aidan Nesbitt the standout with a hat-trick.
A quick and skilful striker, he tormented Rangers' defenders, with Celtic's other goals coming from Sam Wardrop and Luke Donnelly.
Rangers levelled briefly at 1-1 through a Calum Waters own goal, with Dylan Dykes adding a late consolation.
There was an eerie atmosphere at the national stadium, since only 2,000 fans were allowed to attend, a decisions made by both clubs rather than the authorities.
Those in attendance were treated to a display of vibrancy from Celtic's young players.
With Jamie Lindsay anchoring the midfield with poise, and Nesbitt, the pacy Paul McMullan and Kieran Tierney, another deft attacker, providing s cutting edge up front, Celtic were fluently effective.
Rangers had players with first-team experience in their line-up, with Fraser Aird, Tom Walsh and Ryan Hardie starting, but their play lacked coherence.
The occasion will be a memory for the players, but the worth of the respective clubs' youth policies will be how many of these individuals go on to feature regularly in the first-team, but there was certainly promise on display.