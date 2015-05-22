Dave Robertson named Peterborough United manager

Former Royal Marine commando Dave Robertson was part of Peterborough's academy staff for more than a decade

Peterborough United have confirmed Dave Robertson as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 41-year-old had been in charge as caretaker boss since Darren Ferguson left the Abax Stadium in February.

Under Robertson, Posh won six of their 15 games, drawing four and losing five as they finished ninth in League One.

He will be assisted by Grant McCann, 35, who spent five years as a player with Peterborough before joining Irish club Linfield in January.

"It's a special day for me and a fantastic opportunity for me and Grant," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. "I am really excited, I'm a little bit like a kid at Christmas.

"We spent two good days with the chairman and took him through out 35-point plan on our vision, on how we want to move things forward and how we want to play.

"We have been working hard in off season hoping we would be give the opportunity and credit to the chairman for having faith in us."